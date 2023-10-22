Sunday, October 22, 2023
Ice hockey | Jussi Ahokka has a great start in North America – the team is successful and forging goals from the assembly line

October 22, 2023
Kitchener Rangers, coached by Ahokka, have scored 51 goals in ten games.

To the Canadian the hockey coach who moved to the junior league OHL for this season Jussi Ahokas has gotten off to an excellent start.

Kitchener Rangers, coached by Ahokka, have won seven of their ten matches. 14 points are enough for the top spot in the Western Conference. Tied with Kitchener are the Soo Greyhounds. There are ten teams in both the Eastern and Western Conferences.

Ahokka’s proteges’ four-match winning streak was snapped in Saturday’s match, when Mississauga took a 4–1 victory.

In his four winning games before the loss, Kitchener had scored no fewer than 31 goals in the opponent’s net. Despite the loss, the team is still the team with the most goals in the OHL. The size already has 51 hits. Three other teams had scored more than 40 goals in the series.

On the player side, Kitchener received good news from the NHL over the weekend. NHL first round reserve who played in the club last season Philip the Butcher will return to the team for this season. Slovakian forward Mesar scored 51 points in 52 games for the team last season.

An eager one coached Turku Palloseura last season, from which he was fired in the spring. His move to the OHL was announced in the summer. Ahokas is the first European head coach in the series’ history. His contract is 2+2 years.

“It has been a dream that one day I would be able to coach in North America. I’ve been thinking that it would be a great opportunity to see how it really works in a small rink,” Ahokas commented to Sanoma after the washing was announced.

