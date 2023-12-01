Ice hockey | Julius Nättinen’s overtime goal broke HIFK’s streak of disaster

HIFK ended its long losing streak. The teams will meet again on Saturday in Oulu.

Helsinki IFK broke its four-game losing streak in the hockey SM league when it beat Kärpät in overtime 4–3 in its home arena. The match was fast-paced and exciting in the sold-out (8,200 spectators) hall.

He scored the solution with 18 seconds of overtime Julius Nättinen.

“A very good level-up from us after the last games. Although the start was not good, we got two important points”, summed up HIFK’s Nättinen.

The beginning predicted a paint carnival, but the ketchup phenomenon subsided. At the beginning of the middle of the first round, HIFK’s control was followed by the Kärppie’s strong period. First the captain Atte Ohtamaa shot the opening goal from the middle sector in the second wave. Still before the 10 minute mark and only 59 seconds from the previous one Arttu Hyry doubled the lead by surprising HIFK’s goalkeeper Roope Taponen again on the wrist.

In the second half of the episode, HIFK’s activity was finally rewarded. Aleksanteri Kaskimäki the finish required video review, and Eetu Koivistonen the hit was underpowered.

The hosts one of the best strikers Joonas Rask took the home team to the lead for the first time with a hit after the break in the middle of the third set. The guests Teemu Turunen brought Kärpät even further in the 58th minute with his 13th goal of the season.

Tulos knew that Kärpät has now lost five away games in a row. HIFK, third in the table, and Kärpät, who are following it closest, will meet immediately on Saturday in Oulu.

“A good sloppy match. Really sweet feeling here in the hall, for us this is a bit like saying those local games – Stadi against the North. You don’t have to pull a rabbit out of the hat to get the players fired up,” HIFK’s head coach Ville Peltonen tasted