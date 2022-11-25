Saturday, November 26, 2022
Ice hockey | Julius Nättinen took HIFK to extra time – “A valuable point nonetheless”

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 25, 2022
Ville Leskinen decided the victory for the guests in the final seconds of extra time.

Flies on Friday, slightly boosted its position in the top six of the hockey league when it captured a 2-1 overtime victory over Helsinki. Ouluaissikermä beat HIFK precisely thanks to a sharper finish, Kärppien, who determined the address of the second point with his hit in 64.57, took the deciding role Ville Leskinen.

Joonas Kemppainen won a good start for me. Would my bet had gone through the defender’s feet – good like that”, Kärppien Leskinen explained his eighth goal of the season.

The home team’s search time at the beginning of the mittelo was lost when Kärpät effectively defended the best finishing positions in the pimento.

HIFK held the top spot in the goalkeeper statistics Roope Taponen on the other hand, had to surrender in the 26th minute, because Julius Junttila shot a wristband behind him irresistibly at close range.

HIFK was able to increase turnovers in the closing period, finally in the 55th minute Julius Nättinen crushed with their 1-1 equalizer in front of 7,806 spectators by Joel Blomqvist the dream of the second clean sheet of the season.

“Nevertheless, a valuable point. It was a little uncertain, there was also a delay in the puck game. We were always one small step behind”, HIFK’s head coach Ville Peltonen told.

League on Friday:

HIFK–Kärpät and. 1–2 (0–0, 0–1, 1–0, 0–1)

Lynx–Pelicans 6–2 (1–0, 2–1, 3–1)

JYP–Jukurit 6–2 (2–1, 1–0, 3–1)

KooKoo–Sport 5–1 (2–0, 3–1, 0–0)

