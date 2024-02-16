Ice hockey | Julius Nättinen became the top scorer of HIFK when Jukurit fell with a clear score

HIFK won its fourth consecutive victory and Ville Peltonen got a neckbreaker from Olli Joki.

Hearts missed a few shots on Friday evening at the Helsinki IFK camp, when with his 18th hit of the season, the top scorer of IFK Julius Nättinen walked into Mikkeli's booth during the match.

Jukurien Patrik Puistola grabbed Nättti's hands in the middle of the game, Nättinen fell to the ice and hit her when she got up, skating past her head Oskars Batņan above the knee.

At that time, the game clock showed 31:38. Fortunately for IFK, Nättinen returned to the edge of the first chain at the beginning of the final set. He said after the match that he was “very good”.

“I wanted to play myself. We'll see how it goes tomorrow. Isn't this it,” the 27-year-old striker added.

IFK also had reason to celebrate: the 6–2 away win stretched the winning streak to four matches, which equals the season's record. The loss was the fourth in a row for the Jukurs.

“It was a great victory for us, and specifically a victory for the team. Many players had successes, we scored a lot of goals and defended smartly at the end,” said Nättinen.

“We didn't give them a chance to get involved in the game. I think it's a really good performance by the guests.”

Pretty scored IFK's opening goal after just over five minutes of play into a half-empty goal. Vincent Marleau turned the puck from the corner of the goal to the back post and the goalkeeper Rasmus Korhonen remained holding the front corner.

“Actually, I didn't realize it until right before the shot. I noticed that the toilet is not quite in place. It must have lost the puck to something and I was able to put it pretty empty,” Nättinen said.

Nättinen scored his second power point of the night with Marleau's 0–2 hit. Nättinen left the puck on the line For Johan Motinwho delivered the puck in front of the goal for Marleau to control.

The night of two powerful points brought Nättinen's points balance in four Jukurit matches this season to 4+2=6.

“I've been doing pretty well against Jukurei. It's nice to play against them. Let's go fast,” said the decider of the previous meeting, which was played as an epiphany.

When three assist points from last season are included, after returning to Finland, Nättinen has scored 4+5=9 handsome points in seven Jukurit matches.

“Of course, as a Jyväskylä resident, Jukurit might be a bit different,” he said.

As players Those who belonged to the elite of Suomi-kieko Ville Peltonen and Olli Jokinen met each other for the 12th and so far the last time as head coaches in the regular season of the League.

Peltonen started as the pilot of IFK and Jokinen Jukurien in the 2021–2022 season. In the previous two seasons, the mutual encounters ended in a draw: the wins were 2–2 and the score 6–6.

This season, Peltonen IFK, playing with bigger resources, finally got a neck-and-neck from Jokinen Jukurei by winning three out of four matches. The points went to IFK 7–5.

IFK were also successful in scoring Leo Komarov, Miro Väänänen, Iiro Pakarinen mixed Petteri Lindbohm. Roope Taponen saved IFK with the goal 26 times. Only the Czech brothers managed to overtake him Michal Kovařčík and Ondřej Kovařčík.

IFK will play its next match on Saturday as a guest of Tappara in Tampere.

“Of course, it's nice to go there now, but it's a completely new game and the biggest event of the weekend for us,” Nättinen said.

“We want as many points as possible now, so that we can still rise in the regular season. Let's download all the bangers by tomorrow, so that we can play the best possible game and take the first victory in the Nokia Arena.”

On the rise: Miro Väänänen, the four-pointer who scored IFK's fourth goal, scored the last time before this evening in the Jukurei net in autumn 2020. In the 2020–2021 season, he played two three-point games against the Jukurei (2+1 and 0+3).

In the invoice: Roope Taponen's workload against Jukurei was the second lowest of the season in terms of saves. Taponen now saved 26 times. There were 35 saves in September, 20 in November and 27 in January.