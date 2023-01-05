Ice hockey | Julius Nättinen became the decider of the hot HIFK game

A teammate’s skate cut Ilves defender Jyrki Jopikaka’s face. Ilves coach Raimo Helminen received a shower command.

Helsinki IFK played league hockey after a break of more than two weeks, when it faced Ilves at home on Thursday.

The intense and heated puck battle was resolved after many stages only in the winning shot contest, where the character of the match Julius Nättinen brought HIFK level as the third starter and then to a 4–3 victory.

A tight win over Ilves saved HIFK’s face after the losing Spengler Cup in Switzerland between Christmas and New Year.

Return it started well for the home ice, when Nättinen gave HIFK a 1–0 lead in the seventh minute.

The second set saw quite a freeze after Tommi Tikka brought Ilves to 1–1 level with superiority in time 23:34.

The ice storm started when a teammate’s skate viciously cut Ilves Jyrki Jokipakana face in a goal kick situation. Jokipakka skated on his own feet to the locker room to be patched, but Ilves’ coach Raimo Helminen completely nervous about the situation.

The second referee of the match escorted Helminen from the changing room to the shower.

After Tika’s equalizing goal, ten two-minute suspensions were distributed in the next six minutes, including HIFK’s Leevi Teissalan 2+2-minute penalty for violence.

Ilves goal stick Joona Ikonen scored his 9th overtime goal of the season at the end of the second period and gave the visitors a 2–1 lead. Ikonen leads the Liiga goal exchange with 18 hits.

Tikka was also involved in organizing Ikonen’s goal, but the assists were recorded Lan to Lancaster and To Henrik Haapala. The same duo also assisted Tika’s goal.

In the middle of the third period, the game took yet another twist when Roni Hirvonen brought HIFK up to par. Nättinen acknowledged his second power point of the evening with his pass. Also Juha Jääskä got an assist.

After this, HIFK was allowed to play four minutes of superiority, when Ilves got to the ice shelf first Jarkko Parikka and then Lancaster.

of HIFK Take Rantakari punished with a power play goal 11 seconds before the end of Lancaster’s ice. Nättinen was another pitcher again.

And that’s not all: Santeri Virtanen brought Ilves to the level in 58.35.

More than 8,000 spectators watched the match. There were also a lot of flags of Ilves supporters flying in the stands.

Thursday in the top match, Tappara beat Luko 5–2 at home.

Other matches of the round: KooKoo–JYP 5–4, Ässät–Kärpät 2–1, HPK–SaiPa 2–3 (and.), KalPa–Sport 3–2 (left) and TPS–Pelicans 3–4 (left) .