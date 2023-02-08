Ice hockey | Jukurit won, even though the national teams took players: “You could play as long as you remembered to come to the hall”

Jukurien’s Joni Jurmo decided the match against TPS.

Michael

Turku The ball club was unable to match its favorite position on Wednesday in the hockey league match in Mikkeli. Jukurit took their second win in their last seven games as a defender Joni Jurmon with a solo goal in overtime.

The 4–3 home win certainly gave Turku a point on the way.

Jukurie’s scorers were from the Konkar section Jarkko Immonen and Jesper Piitulainen and among the younger ones already scored 14 hits Patrik Puistola and TPS Jonne Tammelaa Jurmo, who trained with his overtime goal.

“I saw that Tepsi was packing an attacker, so I decided to press through the wing to go. It’s a great feeling! We got two big points and two good wins in general from our last games,” said Jurmo.

The 20-year-old Kärppien brought up was responsible for the efficiency of TPS Viljami Marjala (1+1). In his fifth league game, he doubled his major league-level RBI.

“Five players are on the way to the national teams. All the players in our team are in the lineup today. So you could definitely play, as long as you remembered to come to the hall”, Jukurie’s head coach Olli Jokinen said.