Sunday, March 12, 2023
Ice hockey | Jukurit took an important victory in the hockey league and is in the playoffs

March 10, 2023
With their away win over Luko, Jukurit rose to tenth in the league table, i.e. close to the last playoff spot.

Mikkelin Jukurit took a vital victory in terms of their playoff dreams in the hockey SM league on Thursday.

In the away match, Jukurit managed a narrow 2–1 victory over Rauma Luko, who belongs to the league’s top team. Mikkeli’s goals struck Oliver Larsen and Pekka Jormakka.

With their win, Jukurit moved up to tenth in the standings, i.e. close to the last playoff spot.

The situation of the people of Mikkeli is still difficult. KooKoo and HPK lurk just one point behind Jukuris, and both have two games left.

Jukurei has only one match left, where they will face Kärpät, who are fighting hard for a direct playoff spot.

Lukko, who fell out of the regular season title fight at the end, has lost six of his previous eight matches. It is third in the standings after the Tampere duo Tappara and Ilves.

The last two rounds of the SM league regular season will be played on Friday and Saturday.

HIFK will face TPS in an important match at home on Friday.

