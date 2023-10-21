Ice hockey | Jukurit and Sport celebrate with goals

Jerry Turkulainen already has 400 matches at the age of 25.

Five Jukurit, who was on a losing streak in the men’s hockey league, started Saturday night’s match at Rauma Luko’s home arena in style, when in 7:42 the readings were already 3–0 for the visitors. The Swedish defender of Jukurits Anton Olsson scored the first goal of his league career with the special of the field champion by bouncing the puck off the end plexiglass and the lock keeper by Daniel Lebedeff through the back to the goal. Moments later, Olsson offered a dream place Samuel Salonen, which gave Jukurei a two-goal lead. The fun continued when Patrik Puistola was able to open his scoring streak of the season with the team’s third goal.

Rauma people’s kiri just had time to start the golden helmet Sebastian Revo with the opening goal, when just a moment later Jukurit passed Lebedeff for the substitution with his fourth goal.

The scoring calmed down in the latter parts, and the final scores were 1–6.

In the match hosted by Sport against KalPa, the dull first set was forgotten when Sport put their foot on the gas after the set break. In the second set, the teams scored 4–1, and the goal celebration did not end there. During the evening, the people of Vaasa scored 7 goals, all of which were scored by a different scorer. Aleksi Elorinten The second goal scored by KalPa was a thin consolation, as Sport claimed three points with 7-2 numbers.

Lappeenranta TPS, which visited the race park, was in trouble with series jumbo SaiPa. Jim from Finland The narrow goal was the only gift for the people of Turku, as the hosts won 3–1.

In the meeting between Tappara and Kärppi, series number one Tappara took the win despite a rough start. Golden helmet Anton Levtchi and Otto Somppi each hit the visitors once in the second period and once into an empty net at the end of the match. The goals of Sompi and Levtchi brought the ax shirts a 4–1 victory.

Pelicans won against HPK when Teemu Rautiainen while serving a 2+2 minute penalty, Lahti scored twice and never gave up their lead again.

Ilves, who are third in the series, claimed the points from Jyväskylä, when Eemeli Finland completed the victory for Tampere with his 2–1 hit.