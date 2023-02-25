Ice hockey | Jukurie’s 16-year-old forward promise Konsta Helenius scored two goals

Jukurit claimed victory in Hämeenlinna.

Hämeenlinna

Jukurs scored a clear victory on Saturday in an away game in Hämeenlinna against HPK in an important league match near the playoff line. Jukurit won 6–3.

At the same time, Jukurit broke its losing streak of three consecutive scoreless matches. Jukurit rose to tenth place and above the playoff line.

Raised by Tappara, moved to Jukurei in November Konsta Helenius, 16, was in high spirits. Helenius (2+0), the top promise of the age group born in 2006, scored his team’s third and fourth goals in the opening set.

Kovarcik’s brother duo Ondrej and Michal led the Jukurs to a fast-paced run away in the opening set.

“We scored a big goal at the end of the second period,” Jukurie’s head coach Olli Jokinen said.

Someone beckoned Topias Hynnien to Jukurei’s sixth hit, which was approved after video review.

The captain gave the home team a little consolation with his goals Markus Nenonenthe basic package Ossi Ikonen ja stock market leader Michael Jolywho has already collected 59 (24+35) points.

“I’m disappointed. The importance of the game was too big for us. We were an overloaded team. We were slow and lost some battles”, HPK’s head coach Jarno Pikkarainen evaluate.