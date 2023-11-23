Ice hockey | Jukka Toivakka withdraws from the Ice Hockey League’s presidential race

The successor of the current chairman, Harri Nummela, will be chosen on Saturday.

Jukka Toivakka withdraws from the Ice Hockey Association’s presidential race. He told STT about it by phone.

The current chairman Harri Nummelan the successor will be chosen on Saturday, and after Toivaka’s withdrawal, the candidates are Erkka Westerlund and Heikki Hietanen.

Toivakka pleads that he does not have enough energy and time to handle the chairman’s duties. However, Toivakka will continue on the board of the Ice Hockey Association until the end of his term.

– I have been working on this chairmanship process in my heart for over a month. I joined the competition out of passion for the development of Finnish ice hockey, but also out of a sense of duty because of the wide support and several requests.

– I have worked on my own program on the issues required by the task and delivered it to the voters, i.e. the federal representatives, Toivakka said.

– While doing this, I understood the scope of the task and the amount of energy that is required to perform the task well. I don’t feel that I have that kind of energy at the moment, and it would be wrong for both myself and the Ice Hockey Federation to continue striving for the task in this situation, Toivakka continued.

Toivakka is the vice-chairman of the board of the Ice Hockey League. He is the major owner of the league team Jukurie.