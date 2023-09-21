Ice hockey | Jukka Rautakorpi was furious about one sentence: “It didn’t belong in hockey”

Tappara overthrew JYP and continues with a clean play in the League.

Poleaxe continued with a clean game in the hockey league, when on Wednesday JYP lost in Jyväskylä 4–0.

JYP hung in the game until the middle of the final set. On time 51.15 Anton Levtchi struck with a 2–0 goal advantage. However, the situation that followed Tappara’s superiority caused a lot of beard rustling.

The Canadian star of the home team Reid Gardiner ran through the drive-through and got a push from the Tappara pack Kasper from Kulonum. Gardiner fell and collided with the goalkeeper Christian Heljankoo. Jäähy was sentenced to Gardiner.

JYP head coach Jukka Rautakorpi stepped almost to the ice demanding the referee duo Joonas Kovalta and From Aaro Brännare explanations. The verdict did not change and the game turned definitively to the axe-breasts.

“I think everyone should keep quiet. I don’t know if this is fair anymore”, Rautakorpi swallowed after the fight stopped.

“If that is seen as a deliberate running over the goalkeeper, then it is a brave decision. That whistle didn’t belong in hockey. That’s my opinion,” the JYP pilot continued.

Jukka Rautakorpi was dissatisfied with the referees of the match.

Tappara star Levtchi opened his goal tap for this season handsomely, scoring 2+1. Two important overwhelming successes warmed the head coach Rikard Grönborgin mind.

“The first set was the best game of the year. Of course, JYP kept us out of the way. In the second set, we did not reach the same level. However, we scored an important goal at the end of the set. It was important to have overwhelming successes. We got the monkey off our back in that regard,” he said.