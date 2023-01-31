Ice hockey | Jukka Jalonen would revolutionize the League: “Every year one falls and one rises”

Qualifying games the return between the ice hockey Liiga and Mestis receives support from the coaches of the Finnish national ice hockey teams.

HS asked the men’s head coach at the announcement of the national teams From Jukka Jalose and from the coaches of age teams From Marko Kauppi, Matti Tiilikainen and Lauri from Merikiviwhat they think about the change needs of the League, Mestis and Youth League.

In addition to the qualifiers, a change is needed in the number of teams in the Youth League. This season, the series is played by 24 teams.

Men’s national team head coach Jukka Jalonen says that the starting point of the top league should always be the competition.

“The second thing is realism. What is possible”, Jalonen pondered.

Jalonen’s vision for the League will be 3-4 years from now, when the situation of Kiekko-Espoo and the Jokers has been clarified. In his opinion, those countries should make a decision on whether to open the League and organize the annual qualifiers.

“I myself have thought that 14 teams in both Liiga and Mestis would be a good number. Every year one falls and one rises, so there is always some turnover, but not incredibly. Of course, a rising team must meet certain criteria to be able to perform in the League,” says Jalonen.

Under Marko Kauppinen, who coaches the 17-year-old national team, says that dreams and sorrows belong to sports.

“Yes, there would be room for change at the moment. Genuine competitiveness throughout the season, relegations and promotions, are part of sport,” Kauppinen says.

Kauppini, who has played more than 800 regular season League games in his career, can still find understanding even for those who are concerned about the economy.

“The league is a business and many factors affect it. Mere sports romance doesn’t help in this matter,” admits Kauppinen.

He considers the level required of a player in the League to be good this season.

“There have been many more professional players from the KHL and the budgets have increased. Maybe the price of a league place has been tougher this season than in a few previous seasons.”

Lauri Merikivi still remembers the atmosphere of the qualifying games played in Oulu.

Under Lauri Merikivi, who is coaching the 18-year-old national team for the spring World Championships, admits the need for change when talking about the League, Mestis and the Youth League.

“Everyone who works in the sport knows that some changes are needed. It is then not such a simple matter how to make changes. There are many things that make a difference. There is certainly not one truth and one wisdom,” says Merikivi, who previously piloted JYP in Liiga.

Regarding the qualifiers between Mesti and Liiga, Merikivi says he misses the feeling he experienced as a spectator.

“I was a young boy and lived in Oulu when Kärpät played league qualifiers with KalPa and Pelicans. I was watching in Raksila at the time. They were the kind of events that have remained in my mind,” says Merikivi.

Matti Tiilikainen coaches the under-16 national team.

Under Matti Tiilikainen, who coaches the 16-year-old national team, wants a vibrant junior league and a tough Mestis as a whole.

And does Mestis, who is as tough as possible, require getting the qualifiers between Liiga and Mestis? Tiilikainen throws a counter question.

“If we consider that we are in this situation with this system, can anyone be satisfied?” Tiilikainen asks.

Young the league’s need for development compared to this season’s system is obvious according to the coaches’ views.

Ilta-Sanomat reported earlier in January, that there is a spirit of rebellion between the league’s teams, when the league’s clubs are even thinking about establishing their own league. The series has been played this season with 24 teams and the level differences are big.

“24 teams is clearly too many. There are not enough good players and teams for that. What the amount will be, someone else can decide. It needs to be condensed a bit, and it is condensed,” says Jalonen.

For next season The Ice Hockey Federation has toldthat the number of teams is reduced to 20 teams.

Kauppinen reminds that in the series of 24 teams, a place has been found for 500 players, which is a large number for the age series.

Both Tiilikainen and Merikivi highlight the importance of competitiveness.

“We are after competitiveness and so are the clubs. I believe that every single player and coach would like to play even and tight games as much as possible. After all, that’s the ultimate purpose of sports: to see who is better on game day,” says Merikivi.

“I personally believe in free and open competition. What kind of model is it that there would be enough competition for another series and there will be a little qualifying in between”, Tiilikainen ponders.