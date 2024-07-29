Ice hockey | Jukka Jalonen takes over as head coach of Italy

Hockey|Jukka Jalonen signed a two-year contract with Italy.

The lions multi-year successful pilot Jukka Jalonen is Italy’s new head coach.

The Italian Ice Hockey Federation announced that it has hired Jalonen as the head coach of the national team. Italy plays in the second level of the World Cup.

Finland’s most successful national team coach of all time has signed a two-year contract with the Italian Ice Hockey Federation, and thus he will coach the country’s team in the 2025 and 2026 World Cups. An even bigger goal is the 2026 winter Olympic tournament in Milan, which will also include NHL players.

The 61-year-old Finn’s coaching career spans more than 30 years, and it includes a fair amount of success since his Olympic victory. The Lions will celebrate Olympic gold in the winter of 2022 in Beijing.

Jalonen has won the world championship three times with the Lions (2011, 2019 and 2022). In addition, Jalonen has coached Finland to become the junior world champion at the home games in 2016.

in the SM league Jalonen started coaching in the 1990s at the helm of Ilves and Luko. In the years 2001–2008, Jalonen coached HPK, and was able to lift the championship pitcher in the spring of 2006.

Jalonen has been selected as coach of the year in Finland in 2011, 2016 and 2022. In addition to his ice hockey merits, Jalonen has received an honorary doctorate from the University of Jyväskylä, where he graduated with a master’s degree in sports science.