Ice hockey | Jukka Jalonen: “No contract for Italy”

Hockey|The long-time pilot of the Lions admits that there have been discussions on the matter.

Jukka Jalonen has not signed an agreement with the Italian Ice Hockey Federation.

“There is no contract, but there have been discussions about it,” the long-time Leijoni pilot tells the editors.

Late on Friday evening, it was reported that Jalonen will become the head coach of the Italian national ice hockey team.

According to the editorial information, Jalonen’s task would be to lead Italy to the 2026 Winter Olympics, which will be hosted by it, which will be played in Milan and Cortina. So it would be an Olympic project.

61-YEAR-OLD Jalonen has been the head coach of the Lions on two different occasions in a total of 11 seasons. He is the most successful Finnish national ice hockey coach of all time.

Jalonen led the Finnish men’s national team to three world championships (2011, 2019 and 2022) and Olympic gold (2022).