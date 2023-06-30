Ice hockey | Jukka Jalonen is leaving behind some terrible boots – here are the hottest names for the new head coach of the Lions

Jukka Jalonen in the search for a successor to Leijon, one thing is certain: there is not one meritorious head coach available. Three world championships and Olympic gold speak for themselves.

Jalonen’s departure as Leijoni’s head coach was confirmed on Monday, when Iltalehti reported that Jalonen had said before Midsummer that he was no longer available for the job. It didn’t come as a surprise. The president of the union Harri Nummela said at the time of the World Championships that Jalonen’s termination for next season seems clear.

Kari Jalonen

Successor candidates comes up first Kari Jalonen name. Jalonen, 63, has piloted Leijon before in the 2014–16 seasons, and he has a fresh feel for leading the national team with the Czech national team. Jalonen returned the Czech Republic to the medal base in 2022, but this year’s games went to the bottom and on Thursday it was announced that Jalonen had been fired.

Before leaving for the Czech Republic, Jalonen was going to become the head coach of the Young Lions. In connection with the appointment, the union praised Jalonen’s professionalism. Could a common note still be found after Jalonen sneaked to the Czech Republic for the last time?

By sea Based on this, the hottest option is Tappara’s success coach Jussi Tapola. Tapola honed an unparalleled success machine for Tampere and did not hesitate to make tough decisions regarding the players if necessary.

However, Tapola committed himself to the high-paying Bern of the Swiss league for two years. Is the Leijoni’s appeal enough against the big clubs of European league hockey? And will Tapola get out of his contract at all and with what kind of compensation?

Toni Söderholm

From Finns also has experience in national team coaching At Toni Söderholm. Söderholm piloted Germany from year until last autumn. That’s when the position of head coach opened up for him at Bern, i.e. the same club that Tapola now moved to.

Starting next season, Söderholm will pilot EHC Munich, run by the energy drink giant Red Bull, in the German league.

When he left for Bern, Söderholm said he missed club team life. Has the mind had time to change so quickly back in the direction of coaching the national team?

Jussi Ahokas

Domestic ones those who have given strong evidence in the youth national team can rise to discussions about alternatives Antti Pennanen and Jussi Ahokas. Pennanen piloted the youth to the finals in last summer’s games, led by Ahokka, the youth won the 2019 world championship.

Pennanen, who is currently coaching Ilves, replaced Kari Jalonen, and his tasks also included the work of top sports director. Through this, Pennase and the union have fresh mutual knowledge of each other.

Ahokka’s TPS-pesti ended with dismissals after last season. In the second season, Ahokas piloted the TPS to the finals and silver. The search may come a little too early for him.

Mikko Manner

Yucca Served as assistant coach of Jalonen’s group Mikko Manner would represent continuity, but lately it hasn’t worked on the club team side. Brynäs, coached by Manner, was relegated from the Swedish premier league at the end of last season. Manner was fired before the start of the qualifying series.

The Pelicans’ pilot has improved his position in the coaching market Tommi Niemelä. Niemelä coached the Pelicans to the league finals and is familiar in the association, having previously been the head coach of the under-18 national team.

Tommi Niemelä

Lions has trusted the domestic head coach since then by Doug Shedden head coach season 2007-08. At that time, Jukka Jalonen worked as an assistant coach and was preparing for his own head coaching job.

A foreign head coach like Shedden, who has been marinated in the domestic league for several seasons, is not currently available. The league has trusted domestic coaches for a long time.

When Rikard Grönborg will start in Tappara next season, he is the first foreign head coach of the League since Jokeri 2008–09 Glen Hanlon’s.

Grönborg’s ties to the Swedish national team are strong, as he coached Tre Kronor to two consecutive World Cup golds. The Lions’ application still comes quite quickly after the work on the club team in Finland begins.