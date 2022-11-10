Ice hockey | Jukka Jalonen gave Leijon a shock – The time for shouting training is finally over

Turning an old hit song into a slogan is perfect for the Finnish ice hockey team coached by Jukka Jalonen when it’s time to give it your all or relax. Jalonen still wants to develop and learn to recognize different types of people. “There is enough to improve for the rest of my life.”

Seija Simolan interpreted translation problem When the time is right four years ago, a hockey coach made an indelible impression Jukka Jalonen to the subconscious. Nino Rota composed the original song A Time for Us to the movie Romeo and Juliet (1968).

“I heard Seija Simola’s great version in the car, and I had a déjà-vu effect. There was an idea in it, even though the song had nothing to do with sports or ladle. I presented it to the rest of the coaching team to see if this would be a good slogan [iskulause] for us, when we have to be fully present or when we’re free and forget hockey,” says Jalonen.

“The coaching staff said this is a good idea. We sold it to the guys and they bought it. Now volume 4 is behind and Viides is ahead.”

By volume, Jalonen refers to his successful streak as head coach of the Finnish men’s national ice hockey team, which began in the spring of 2018. During Jalonen’s tenure, Finland has won two world championships (2019 and 2022), Olympic gold (2022) and World Championship silver (2021).

In the spring of 2023, Finland aims for its second consecutive World Cup gold – again in Tampere, where the song’s message rhythms the team’s life, as in other tournaments of the season.

“The song doesn’t rings in the dressing room when the guys are having their own thing, but everyone knows immediately what it is about. We don’t overcoach and we don’t prepare too much, but we also know how to take it easy and focus on the right things”, says Jalonen about his coaching philosophy.

Noble60, is known as a so-called coaching leader whose role it is to show direction.

In sports, the task of a coaching manager is to find the best possible lineup for the tournament and individual game. One can only succeed or learn.

With his coaching teams, Jalonen has almost always managed to put together a team that may not be the best on paper at the moment, but is united on the ice.

“From an outsider’s perspective, wrong choices will always be made. The level of demand in the Finnish national ice hockey team is world class. Everyone also understands that they don’t necessarily get a lot of playing time, but the role may remain small,” says Jalonen.

This season, Jalonen has visited nine league teams to talk about the level of requirements. The goal is to visit all fifteen. In his message, Jalonen emphasizes the importance of skating strength and fighting strength for club team players.

“If they are in order, the player can play international games. We don’t lose in skating and fighting. That’s why we’ve managed a little with anonymous players.”

Jalonen presented his coaching line last week at a management seminar in Hyvinkää. After the event, he elaborated on his thoughts in an interview with HS.

At the event, Jalose was asked, among other things, what he has recently learned about management.

“The fact that you value and respect the players and the members of the management team equally, regardless of their role.”

And are the young newcomers even more mature?

“The world has changed. There have been smart players before, but young people have become even more holistic as athletes. Hönes can’t do it.”

Jukka Jalonen also knows how to raise his voice when necessary, although he does not support shouting coaching.

for HS Jalonen says that he learned a lot about coaching from American basketball coaches. He says that he drew on coaching principles, among other things Pat Riley’s, Phil Jackson’s and by Mike Krzyzewski of books.

Riley coached the Los Angeles Lakers to four NBA championships in 1982, 1985, 1987 and 1988 and the Miami Heat to a championship in 2006. Krzyzewski coached the United States to three Olympic gold medals from 2008 to 2016.

“I have taken a slightly different perspective from all of them. I have received things related to management and thoughts on how the season is progressing. They have thought about a lot of different things,” says Jalonen.

From the coaching course at the beginning of his career at the turn of the 1990s, Jalonen remembers the late Swedish coach by Tommy Sandlin I believe that a coach’s career develops in stages.

“Initially, the coach thinks about what kind of training to do. Then comes the tactical stuff, and the third stage is how the coach starts to lead. It’s a forest. That’s how it goes, and that’s how it’s happened to me too.”

“The first two stages are quite clear in a way, but management usually stumbles only later and realizes its meaning.”

“ “Especially the firing from Ilves was the starting point for motivational coaching.”

Among the Finnish hockey coaches, Jalonen is the long-time coach of the national team Hannu Aravirran and a former top player Timo Sutinen.

“Aravirra had a modern way of leading. Sutinen, on the other hand, was a very motivating coach.”

Have you ever yelled at players?

“Of course, sometimes you have to shout and rage a little. It’s an effective remedy, but constant sulking is not in my nature. If you scream all the time, no one can listen. The time of shouting coaching is over.”

What has been the most difficult in coaching the hockey team?

“Bitter defeats or dismissals are hard, and how do you get out of there and keep your head afloat. In the big picture, the most challenging thing has been and still is how to talk to the player and how to get the best out of him. If you have to criticize a player, you have to think about how it will benefit him. Usually, the situation is resolved by asking questions.”

At the moment of defeat, even the coach shouldn’t worry about it for a long time. You have to reset the loss and move on.

“It’s a tough moment if we fall out of the next round. It has its own mourning period.”

Where would you like to be even better as a coach?

“In handling people. That you know how to manage a situation and different people. Certain types of people are easier to manage than others. It would be good to learn to recognize different types of people. There is room for improvement for the rest of my life.”

“ “I would be my authentic self, because I can do it anywhere in the world.”

Olympic gold in Beijing in February 2022.

The coach kicks are often commonplace in sports. Jalonen has also received three dismissals. The first time from Ilves in 1994, then from Vaasan Sport in 1998 and the third time in England in 2001 just before the end of the season.

“Especially the firing from Ilves was the starting point for motivational coaching.”

This fall, Jalonen has received phone calls from league coaches who have already been dismissed. Jalonen calls them therapy calls.

“Usually the coach just wants to talk about things. On that side, I kind of encourage him to be patient and believe in his story. You shouldn’t wallow in your sorrows. The world moves on. For some, just talking is enough, and some need to be encouraged a little more. When you say morjens, you can hear what the feeling was.”

In his coaching career, Jalonen would still like to coach a club team. He has a so-called NHL option in his contract.

If the door to the North American dollar league were to open, Jalonen would not change his coaching line very much at least.

“If something were to change, it would be a fine-tuning. There would be a lot of situation management. There would be no big differences in the training of the players. You just have to get there first. I would be my authentic self, because I can do it anywhere in the world.”