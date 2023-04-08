Ice hockey | Jukka Jalonen can get a tough World Cup group – “More NHL players than ever before”

Jukka Jalose has a special spring ahead of him when he assembles the team for the World Cup home games.

To the lion Turkey now has more tough players from the NHL and Europe than ever before.

Finland’s preparation for the spring World Cup home games starts on Monday next week, when the first camp group gathers in Helsinki and flies to Norway.

There is an exceptionally well-known bunch right away.

“Previously, at the beginning of the camp, trial players have also been included, but this year we want to give a place to show for those players who have a realistic chance to fight for places in the competition as well”, head coach of the Lions Jukka Jalonen says.

The Lions’ last season was justifiably hailed as the season of all time, when it included both the Olympic Games in Beijing and the World Cup home games in Tampere. When Finland celebrated gold medals in both tournaments, it’s hard to make it any better.

Jalonen deservedly received the additional title of Lion King after his first ever Olympic victory and home race gold.

One might think that after an amazing season, it would be challenging for the head coach to find a new flame towards new goals.

However, Jalonen is clearly excited. He is looking forward to the start of the WC camp, calm and full of energy.

The traditional NHL tour in March revealed that the players’ desire to play in the World Cup in Tampere is strong.

“It became clear that Leijonpaita would be interested if the games in North America in their own club ended. Home competitions and the chance to win gold in them motivates every player we meet whose contract does not end this season. It’s possible that the games will see more NHL players than ever during my current season (2018–), says Jalonen.

In spring 2019 Finland did not have any regular NHL players at the World Cup. Mostly with those who played in the AHL Henri Jokiharju and Juho Lammiko there were NHL games from the season.

In the spring of 2021, the World Cup team included only a defender Olli Määttä (Los Angeles) and striker Arttu Ruotsalainen (Buffalo).

Last spring, a goaltender who played a few games in the NHL at the end of the season was included in the NHL status Harri Säteri (Arizona), defenders who arrived from Dallas in the middle of the games Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell and attackers Mikael Granlund (Nashville), Joel Armia (Montreal) and Juho Lammikko (Vancouver).

Mikael Granlund at the World Cup gold party last May.

“Compared to last year, the situation is very different. At that time, the vast majority of NHL players who ended their season in the regular season had their contracts expire. Now there are only those who played a great rookie season Matias Maccelli.”

The last round of the NHL regular season will be played on April 14. This year, the players of the NHL teams who are eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, which starts on April 17th, also have time to participate before the World Cup tournament that starts on May 12th.

“In that sense, a special spring is coming, that there can be really tough names to choose from in the NHL, when in practice only eight NHL teams will continue the season when the World Cup starts,” says Jalonen.

“The view that is at the end of the regular season can already be completely different when the first round is played,” says Jalonen.

Last spring, Leijonat got stronger after that with Granlund, Heiskasen and Lindell.

“Three world-class players who played a really important role in the Games.”

Hockey fans are already thinking about where they could play in Finland’s first chain Patrick Laine and Alexander Barkov. Laine already had time to announce his interest in playing on home ice, but is currently injured. Barkov is currently fighting for a place in the playoffs.

“Florida is without a doubt one of the teams we follow closely. There are many players we are interested in.”

Florida Panthers’ Aleksander Barkov is one of the possible NHL signings for the Lions.

If things get really wild, is it possible that an NHL player will be accepted into the WC camp with a tryout?

“We already thought about the roles very carefully. Basically, if someone comes from the NHL, there is a place for him in the team. Of course, it may also be possible that a younger NHL player who has not played in the national team before will be given a spot on the screen, if he himself wants it.”

Over the years, Jalonen has learned to live in the moment one camp week at a time.

“You shouldn’t assume anything or lick it until only after the player is actually healthy at the competition venue and his passport has been stamped. Before that, you shouldn’t even think about any preliminary lineups.”

Jalonen’s peace of mind is increased by the knowledge that Finland can assemble a really tough team from players in Europe as well.

There are already two players who have won World Championship gold (2019, 2022) or Olympic gold in 2022. 46 to be exact.

If the players of the spring 2021 World Cup silver team are also included, there are a total of 60 medalists from last years: 6 goalkeepers, 20 defenders and 34 forwards.

“In addition to them, there are many who played a really good season in the Swedish SHL, Switzerland or Liiga. Every player coming to the World Cup camp knows that now the screens really decide. No one even expects that he would be promised a secure place in the team.”

The World Cup puzzle the construction gets tighter week by week, when some players drop out and new ones come in depending on how the games in the club team end.

“The Czech EHT tournament a week before the games (May 4-7) will probably also include NHL players. The final competition team will be named after that.

Head coach Jukka Jalonen was able to lift the World Cup trophy last spring in Tampere. The goal is to renew the championship.

The players of the teams playing in the final matches of the SM league may not have time to give screens at all.

“If the final series stretches to six or seven matches, then they will be named directly to the team if they have earned a place in the competition.”

Basically, three goalkeepers, eight defenders and 14 forwards will be named to the team.

“The toughest matches of the initial group (USA, Germany, Sweden) are on the program right at the top. Before the first game, we will mark at least two goalkeepers, seven defenders and 12 forwards.”

“It could be that even the whole team, unless there is a known player coming from the NHL who brings some kind of added value that the team doesn’t have at that moment,” says Jalonen.