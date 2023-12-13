Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Ice hockey | Juhamatti Aaltonen's contract terminated – is there a return to the SM league?

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 13, 2023
in World Europe
Ice hockey | Juhamatti Aaltonen's contract terminated – is there a return to the SM league?

The cult ice hockey player is on the free market.

Finnish one of the cult players of ice hockey Juhamatti Aaltonen Change scenery.

Czech major league jumbo team Mlada Boleslav announced on Wednesday that they had terminated the player contract of the experienced 38-year-old Finnish striker by mutual agreement.

Aaltonen managed to play 25 matches in the club's ranks, where he scored 5+11. Iin's magician was the second best scorer on his team.

Aaltonen was also part of the captaincy of Mlada Boleslav.

– We thank Juhamatt for everything he did in our team's colors. We wish him much success in the future, commented the sports director Martin Sevc in the bulletin.

Now the hot question is what next? Aaltonen has scored valid points on league ice in recent years.

Aaltonen played in the SM league in Jukurei last season. The captain of the Mikkeli club, the captain of the club, scored 10+24=34 points in 51 games. Last season, Aaltonen also returned to Leijonien's EHT rink.

Aaltonen is best remembered as the kärppie's swashbuckler. Aaltonen last played for Kärpi in the 2021–22 season, when he scored 14+21 in 58 matches.

Aaltonen has also played in the Liiga in HIFK's shirt and in the KHL in Jokerie's ranks.

