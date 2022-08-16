Ice hockey | Juhamatti Aaltonen, who spent the recreational summer, was surprised and asked himself an important question: “I started to get old too”

The forward Juhamatti Aaltonen, who has experienced almost everything, moved from Oulu’s Kärpi to Mikkeli’s Jukurei and is full of enthusiasm.

Michael

In autumn and summer 2020 Juhamatti Aaltonen practiced in Salmisaari in a group of unemployed hockey players and there was no contract anywhere.

Aaltonen knew what he wanted, and not even all the offers were suitable.

Family came first now. Aaltonen wanted a playground that would bring his wife together Anna-Maria La Fiuran the possibility of remote work and the one born the previous spring Poppy– the son’s care matters would be sorted out.

Aaltonen had played the previous winter in Kärpi and Pelicans, but did not get a contract anymore and sought speed in Salmisaari.

“At that time, we had five players on the field, and I have said that we would have been among the top three in the League. It was an insane group”, Aaltonen, 37, describes one of the turning points in his career.

In the end, Aalto was needed in Kärpi, and he was able to start his season at the end of November. The return was handsome: in the first match against JYP, the performances were 0+4 and in the first four games a total of eight points.

The puck wizard was back.

Abundant A season and a half went by in Kärpi in varying ways. Market and especially Olli Jokinen interest grew.

Jokinen, who coaches Jukurei, called Aaltonen a year and a half ago and asked about the player Mikkeli. It still didn’t work then, when Aaltonen was stuck in Kärpi.

“ “Entertainment summers were entertainment summers.”

Oulu and Kärpät was the best solution for Aaltonen at that time.

“We needed a place where we could be together and my wife could work. There is an office of his workplace in Oulu, from which he could operate.”

In addition, Aaltonen’s mother Berry provided a safety net for a young family.

Aaltonen, a racquetball player, had clearly calmed down and family had become a priority.

It used to be different, but the calming down started even before the son was born.

“Entertainment summers were entertainment summers. Life has been lived and sometimes a little too much.”

“I haven’t always been the most conscientious when it comes to training, and sometimes the summers have been spent on entertainment. Anyway, I’ve always trained to stay involved in this business and looked for new things and optimal exercises.”

Even though the entertainment sometimes took a while, Aaltonen understood that there would be no places to play if the screens ran out.

“Do I want to play this for a long time?” Aaltonen asks himself.

“The game started to change as well. Had to keep up with the times and decide what he wanted. I was getting old too.”

In his long career, Juhamatti Aaltonen has played good periods in Lahti Pelicans.

During remote working hours Oulu was a good fit for Aaltonen and La Fiura’s family of three, but Kärpi started to feel uncomfortable.

Lauri Mikkola became Kärppie’s head coach last season Mikko Mannerin after, and Aaltonen soon noticed that the chemistries did not meet.

Mikkola made a long contract. Aaltonen knew that there would be no future together.

Afterwards, Aaltonen admits that his game didn’t go well either.

“I got the feeling that I needed a change.”

There was a connection to Joki. Aaltonen signed a contract with Jukurei in the winter before Russia started the war of aggression against Ukraine on February 24.

The date is therefore important, because immediately after the war, Jokerit stopped playing in the KHL and Lauri Marjamäki moved to Kärppi to coach.

Aaltonen laughs that he doesn’t know if Marjamäki would have turned his back on him, but there’s no point in thinking about it when the contract with Jukurei was ready.

Jukurien the package was interesting the first time, but it had come true.

“If you compare it to my previous contracts, you can’t even talk, but this is a really good deal, even though it’s nowhere near the money I earned in the peak years of my career.”

“I have never defined my playing field by money.”

“OH [Jokinen] said well that you have to think about the total pot and not the money for one season.”

Aaltonen doesn’t like to talk about money, especially the current income barriers, but when asked, he says that his biggest league contract in Kärpi is 350,000 euros per season.

In Jokers, Aaltonen played two 700,000 euro seasons.

“When I was abroad in Russia, I made a few million.”

“The most important thing was to make it work with the family and to know what we are doing. And that it’s a good role and fun at work. That’s the most important thing, and it all starts from that.”

“ “I’m in a good shape. I want to try to get the most out of you.”

Jukurs finished second in the regular season last spring, and success is expected to be established in Mikkeli.

One thing is certain. All eyes have been on Aalto since the first matches. A spectacular game is expected from him, but above all points.

Are you ready for the challenge at the age of 37?

“Of course. That’s why I came here. If I wasn’t ready, I wouldn’t have come.”

Head coach Jokinen assures that Aaltonen’s test results are top class. Aaltonen himself feels the same way.

The goals are in line with that. He believes and hopes to play the best season of his career.

“I’m in a good shape. I want to try to get the most out of you. It’s a good mood and a good atmosphere, and I’m sure I’ll get a fair chance to play quite a lot.”

“High expectations. Let’s see if they are too hard.”

Juhamatti Aaltonen (center), Oskar Osala (right) and Ville Lajunen in a winning mood at the World Cup tournament in Cologne after the USA semi-final.

Aaltonen there are peak moments in the career, but also dives. Deciding the championship for Kärpi with an overtime goal in the seventh game in 2014 was one of the best.

The 2011 World Cup gold is also one of the star moments, although the games are remembered more for the current teammate Jarkko Immonen of goals and by Mikael Granlund air vents.

Perhaps the best experience of my career was at the Sochi Olympics in February 2014.

The NHL allowed its players to participate in the Olympics for the last time for now, and Aaltonen, who played in the League, was able to participate.

“As a boy, I recorded all of Finland’s Olympic and World Cup games and watched them as a child on VHS tape. I also wanted to test if I could do well at the Olympics, but of course I had to get there first.”

“I was able to play and be useful and not just a mascot.”

Leijonat got bronze, but Aaltonen was injured in the semi-final and could not play in the medal match. Before that, the chain Lauri Korpikoski–Petri Kontiola– Aaltonen’s game rolled.

“ “Go tell someone to go score a goal and decide this game. It’s a raw role.”

It is those disappointments too. Aaltonen counts last spring as one of them. Another goal and Kärpät would have continued his season in the playoffs. While playing in Sweden, Rögle’s elimination from the series was the second. It wasn’t easy at Helsinki IFK either.

The capital’s media rejoiced when Aaltonen’s goal scoring stopped at the end of the regular season, continued through the playoff spring and even at the World Cup in Paris and Cologne.

“I have always been in a role where results should come. My stamp has been such that I am looked at. It creates pressure and is good too.”

At HIFK, Aaltonen only had to catch a glimpse of the hall, and someone always talked about his lack of goals.

“I wanted to succeed, but I didn’t. After all, it was mentally difficult.”

In the upcoming season in Mikkeli, we will see what kind of tricks the magician Aaltonen digs out of his gimmick stash.

Aaltonen knows his responsibility and his role, which is one of the most difficult in hockey – if not the most difficult.

“Go ahead to tell someone to go score a goal and decide this game. It’s a raw role.”

“When you lose the game, it’s easy to tear that guy down.”

In the season played at HIFK, the media counted Aaltonen’s scoreless games in the most important spring matches.