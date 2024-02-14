Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Ice hockey | Juhamatti Aaltonen returns to the SM league

February 14, 2024
Ice hockey | Juhamatti Aaltonen returns to the SM league

Aaltonen has signed a contract with Lahti Pelicans.

World Champion Juhamatti Aaltonen returns to the hockey SM league. The 38-year-old player moves to Lahti Pelicans.

The matter appears in the Ice Hockey Association of the transfer stockwhere the transfer was recorded on Wednesday.

Pelicans is already Aaltonen's third club of the season. In Mlada Boleslav of the Czech league, 5+11=16 performances were born in 25 matches. After that, the road led to Denmark, and Esbjerg scored 3+6 points in seven matches.

Aaltonen played in Mikkeli's Jukurei last season and scored 10+24 in 51 matches. Aaltonen has previously played for the Pelicans in the 2018–20 seasons. The man's other league clubs have been Kärpät and HIFK.

In total, Aaltonen has played 572 matches in the League with a performance of 161+225.

Aaltonen celebrated World Championship gold in Leijon in 2011 and Olympic bronze in Sochi in 2014.

