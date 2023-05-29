Ice hockey | Juhamatti Aaltonen moves from Mikkeli to the Czech league

In the spring, Aaltonen played national matches for the Finnish team, but was not selected for the Lions’ final World Cup squad.

Finished the striker who played in the league season in Jukurei from Mikkeli Juhamatti Aaltonen will move to Mlada Boleslav in the Czech league next season. The club told about the transfer on their website.

Aaltonen, who will turn 38 at the beginning of June, scored 10+24=34 points in 51 regular season games for Jukurei in the Liiga. In the spring, he played international matches for the Finnish team, but was not selected for the Lions’ final World Cup team.

In his career, Aaltonen has won the world championship in Slovakia’s WC tournament in 2011. He has won three Finnish championships in Kärpi from Oulu.