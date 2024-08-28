Ice hockey | Juha Junno returns to Kärppi in Oulu

Hockey|Kärppie’s turnover increased from a year ago by more than nine million euros.

28.8. 19:43

Juha Junno returns to Kärppi in Oulu. The club announced this on Wednesday in the bulletinwhere the club announced the board of directors elected at the general meeting.

Junno served as CEO of Kärppie between 1996 and 2017. During that time, Kärpät won six SM golds.

The now 65-year-old Junno was elected to the club’s board, in addition to which he will become the chairman of the board.

On Wednesday was also reported in a separate in the bulletin Kärppi’s result for the ended financial year. According to Kärppie’s press release, the group’s turnover was 33.8 million euros. The group made a profit of one million euros.

The increase in turnover was significant, as in August 2023 Kärpät announced in its financial statements that the turnover was 24 million euros. The Kärppie Group thus increased its turnover by more than nine million euros per year.

The Oulu club has grown into a significant player in recent years, because in addition to the ice hockey team, the Oulun Kärpät oy group includes Oulun Kärpät oy, which runs the team and restaurant business related to sports activities, Qstock, which runs the event business, Tunturiviihde Oy, which focuses on the event business, and the real estate limited company Raksilan Tekojäkentän Katsomo Kiinteistö oy.