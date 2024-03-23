Ice hockey | Jori Lehterä's direct words in the hallway – “We're on the bridge a little”

HIFK has drifted to the brink of the abyss in the quarter-final series against Pelicans.

Lahti

Helsinki IFK serious-looking men stepped out of the dressing room after Saturday's third quarter-final match in Lahti's ice hall.

HIFK won for the third time in a row, when Pelicans won 3-2 in the first overtime after dramatic stages.

HIFK has quickly driven itself into a bad hole. The match series is 3–0 for the Pelicans, and HIFK's season will be interrupted for the first time on Tuesday on home ice.

“It doesn't help to be sad here. We're a bit stuck, but let's put everything into the game as long as we can come to play. We won't give up,” the captain said Jori Lehterä after the match.

of HIFK the performance in the third quarter-final match was more orderly than the previous away match. The visiting team was able to create a sufficient number of high-quality goal chances, but still got a black card.

“Efficiency of goal scoring is one (problem) and maybe that kind of intrigue in the goal posts is missing. It's a bit too much of a pushover. Otherwise, this has been a steady twist, but nothing. The opponent won. Now we play for wins, not style points,” Lehterä said.

HIFK has succeeded in scoring five goals in three matches. Julius Nättinen and Juha Jääskä there are two goals to a man. With Joonas Rask there is one goal.

In the rest of HIFK's top division, the goal column still shows a round zero. In Lehterä's opinion, there are two key factors to inefficiency.

“Probably a mental thing and then skill. Sometimes the flow is on. Those who score goals in these games and are able to come up are usually damn good players. It's a skill,” remarked Lehterä, who has collected 0+2 performances in the quarterfinals.

Where are you going to dig the famous Flow in such a tight situation?

“I don't know… It's all about doing things right and doing the right thing. Let's trust it to its own business. You can't get that by practicing or hoping like that. Let's put on our overalls and go to work”, announced Lehterä.

Next An almost historic trick is required from HIFK in order to avoid an early summer vacation.

In the history of the SC league playoffs, only once before have you gone from a 0–3 loss position to a series win. This happened in the spring of 2012, when the Blues struggled in the quarter-final series against KalPa from back to back and won 4–3.

What was the captain's message in the booth?

“It doesn't help to go one game at a time. Let's go all out until someone says there's no need to come to the hall anymore,” assured Lehterä.