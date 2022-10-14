Ice hockey | Jori Lehterä started the passing show and Tappara took the away win

Pelicans rose to the top of the League, Tappara scored his first away goals of the season.

Four Sport, who lost their previous match, broke their losing streak in the right place. The Vaasa public got to see their favorite win at the Kuparisaari ice rink, when Sport beat TPS, the silver team of the last two seasons, 5–3.

Sport’s search time was the first half of the second period, during which the home team Janne Keränen with his overpowering hit and Axel Holmström with their two goals they gave Sport a 3–1 lead. Holmström finally scored 2+1 points.

With its victory, Sport rose from 14th place to 11th in the standings.

To the biggest Kärpät, one of the champions favorites, has got his game rolling. The team from Oulu took the third win in a row, when they beat KooKoo away 4–1. Flies Teemu Turunen scored two goals.

Kärpät tied with Ilves in the standings and finished second thanks to goal difference.

Tappara took its first away win when it beat JYP 5–1 in Jyväskylä. Jori Lehterä assisted the away team’s three goals.

One of the oddities of the match was that Tappara opened his away goal account only in his fourth game.

In a good mood The Pelicans of Lahti stopped Luko’s winning streak by defeating their opponent from Rauma 2–1.

The Pelicans, who became the top team in the league, were iron in special situations, because Elias Vilenin The 1–0 hit was created with underpower and Aleks Haatanen 2–0 with superiority.

Lukko had reached series points in his previous eight matches in a row.

Pelicans have played two more matches than Kärpät and Ilves, who are one point behind.