Ice hockey | Jori Lehterä loaded the terrible power points when HIFK knocked down Jukurit – “Knupit kaakkossa”

HIFK defeated Jukurit in overtime with goals 4–3.

Helsinki IFK shined on Friday in Kouvola and lost to KooKoo with 2–3 goals.

On Saturday, HIFK corrected the mistake and took two points from Mikkelin Jukurei after winning 4–3 in overtime.

HIFK's star center Jori Lehterä scored 1+3 wild power points in the match. He was happy with the victory.

“It's good in these back-to-back games in the League that if you lose on Friday, that Saturday game comes very quickly. You can immediately try again,” Lehterä said.

HIFK corrected their mistake on Friday and beat Jukurit.

“This is, so to speak, the most important game of the week, even though you get the same amount of points as other games. On the spiritual side, this means. These home games are lit and charged. The knobs are as far south-east as you can tune.”

Saturday battle in the Helsinki ice hall was an even battle. Lehterä scored HIFK's 3–2 lead goal in 45:48.

He looked for a pass, but when he couldn't find an open line, he shot the puck past the goal with his wrist Rasmus Korhonen.

“The classic thing happened. I counted all the pallets, and when there wasn't a single pallet free, I thought that it's okay, I have to do it myself”, Lehterä told with a laugh.

He already rose to fifth place in the Liiga point exchange. Lehterä has made great performances in 35 matches 4+35=39.

“This was a good up-and-coming game from us. In the first set, we were a little under sail. We weren't ready to move. We improved in the second batch. A good fighting game. This was certainly an entertaining game for the spectators and the public,” Lehterä said.

Friday's loss to KooKoo ate away at Lehterä.

“We nailed it. We fell asleep. Today (Saturday) we came with a good charge mentally.”

HIFK led Jukurei at the end of the match with goals 3–2. Lehterä sat down from the second race in 59.12.

Nordis' Kotiyleisö protested the suspension harshly, but Lehterä accepted the verdict.

“I took it (Pekka) Jormakka pretty tough,” he said, referring to the Jukurien captain.

“It was a tight twist and that kind of thing happens. Nothing more. Yes, it was probably the place to freeze.”

Jukurit took advantage of the opportunity, and Patrik Puistola scored the equalizing goal to make it 3–3 in 59.51.

“It was exciting to have to watch from the sidelines. There is nothing you can do about it,” Lehterä stated.

The head coach Ville Peltonen piloted by HIFK is third in the series. The Tampere teams Ilves and Tappara are running away in the standings.

“We should be able to play more evenly,” said Lehterä.

“We always play a few games well. Then we guess a little and go downstairs a little. Then we rise again. Balance should be found in this matter. We have a good team and we play really good puck at our best,” Lehterä said.