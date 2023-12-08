Ice hockey | Jori Lehterä finally scored in front of the home crowd – a dramatic situation in the stands

Jori Lehterä scored 1+1 in HIFK’s KalPa victory. Before the match, a dramatic scene was seen in the corridor of the ice rink.

Helsinki ice rink a dramatic scene was seen in the corridor on Friday before the start of the HIFK–KalPa match. The spectator had a seizure and was resuscitated in the corridor of the hall.

“Skilled first aid personnel were nearby and resuscitation was quickly started. The resuscitation was successful and the person who had the seizure traveled by ambulance for further examinations”, HIFK’s communications manager Eetu Hyvärinen told.

According to Hyvärinen, IFK has prepared for cases of illness in its matches.

Self in play Jori Lehterä scored his first goal in an IFK shirt in front of the home crowd after directing Juha Jääskän the shot skilfully passed the KalPa goalkeeper into the net Juha Jatkolan.

You could see from the ventilation that the paint tasted exceptionally good

The 35-year-old Lehterä fanned out towards the corner stands of IFK fans, showing off the logo on the chest of his jersey.

“A really good game from us. Anyway, we’ve had a good mood in the team. It’s been nice to play”, said HIFK’s golden helmet Lehterä, when KalPa had fallen 6-1 in the ice hall in Helsinki.

The ventilation of the grove looked familiar. His teammate Joonas Rask has become known for a similar logo design.

“It was completely copied from him, yes,” Lehterä admitted.

Tricky the skilled Lehterä had learned Rask’s ventilation manners.

“I saw that Rask has always scored at that end and usually on weekends. I thought that now is a good place to strike: Friday and a full house (ed. note: 7,861 viewers)”, he said.

The net wobbled, but Lehterä’s ventilation was to go downhill.

“It didn’t go exactly the way it was supposed to. I almost threw up on it and everything, but it felt good, even though the rhythm wasn’t quite right yet. Rask was proud of me. We are now starting to refine this ventilation around Christmas, when the puck starts to find its way into the net again.”

“ I almost threw up on it and everything, but it felt good.

A grove was almost unstoppable against KalPa and scored 1+1 power points. In HIFK’s fourth goal, he humiliated KalPa’s captain Tuomas from Kiisk. Lehterä caught the puck from Kiiskinen in the Kuopio side and passed Julius Nättinen to score.

Lehterä, who moved from Tappara’s champion team to Helsinki, has fulfilled expectations as HIFK’s new conductor. He is marching over at a point per game pace: 27 matches and the power 2+27=29.

Lehterä says he enjoys playing.

“It was a little bit in my opinion that we have found such a flow space for that changing shed and everyday life. Let’s keep it. It’s much nicer to come to the hall to work, especially in such a dark time of year, when work is fun”, he stated.

HIFK’s Micke-Max Åsten and KalPan’s Benjamin Korhonen measured each other.

HIFK’s team spirit is said a lot by the way the bench ventilated by Micke-Max Åsten managed a 5–1 goal.

“Yes, that bench exploded. The success of “Mule” was the icing on the cake, since we’ve had a good mood in the team anyway,” said Lehterä.

HIFK has struggled with scoring in the past, but now the attacking game is pouring out goals. Kilpjaitat have scored a total of 17 goals in the last three matches.

In Lehterä’s opinion, the reasons for the move are simple.

“We’ve gotten the puck and guys into the goal. It’s a pretty classic thing and surprisingly simple. We’ve got our goal defense game right,” he said.

HIFK, who is on a three-game winning streak, is third in the standings.