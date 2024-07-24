Ice hockey | Joonas Rask received a warning from HIFK for his behavior towards the wedding couple – “Rask was as humble as can be”

Hockey|Joonas Rask met with HIFK’s management on Wednesday. The meeting was good considering the situation, says CEO Alexander Sneen.

SM league club HIFK striker Joonas Rask has received a warning from his club. The sanction is a result of Raski’s behavior in Helsinki’s nightlife.

Harsh claims about the attacker’s behavior spread on social media from the beginning of the week. Raskin was said to have behaved inappropriately towards a newlywed couple in a Helsinki nightclub.

“Considering what we had to discuss, I can say that we had a very good meeting. Rask was as humble as can be, and he was really sorry,” says HIFK’s CEO Alexander Sneen.

Sneen states that with the warning, Rask faces heavier penalties if his behavior repeats. In addition to the warning, Rask will receive professional help for substance use and handling the pressures of working life.

“He had a really positive attitude towards professional help. He was grateful above all that we didn’t push him aside, but tried to help,” Sneen opens.

Alexander Sneen is the CEO of HIFK.

Heavy spoke by phone Wednesday with a wedding couple involved in the case; CEO Sneen also talked to the wedding couple.

“Very practical discussions. They were more than ok after the talks, including with Rask. Separately, I asked the wedding couple if this is how they can tell the media that they are satisfied. The married couple is staying in a cabin”, and perhaps they didn’t want so much publicity about it.

The wedding couple who were subjected to the most rude behavior are supporters of HIFK. Sneen hopes to see the pair at HIFK matches when the new league season starts.

“They are fans and I hope they will remain so. We will definitely organize something extra for them in the fall, if the opportunity presents itself. We will then agree on that with them later.”