Ice hockey | Joonas Lyytinen was badly injured in training

Joonas Lyytinen will not return to the rinks until spring.

Swedish Timrå, playing in the men's hockey league SHL, experienced a loss during Christmas when the team's Finnish defenseman Joonas Lyytinen was sidelined for a long time due to injury.

Lyytinen, who was booked by the NHL club Nashville Predators almost ten years ago from Kalpa, suffered a soft tissue injury in Timrå's training.

Lyytinen, 28, playing his second season in Timrå, needs rehabilitation to recover. According to Timrå, his sick leave lasts about ten weeks.

Lytic along with his parent club KalPa, has represented HIFK in the SM league, where he played from 2018 to 2022. In North America, Lyytinen has played in the AHL and ECHL leagues.