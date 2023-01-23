Ice hockey | Joona Koppanen opened his points account in the NHL, his teammate regretted one thing

Joona Koppanen, who toiled at the farm for a long time, received a reward in the form of the first NHL point of his career.

Vancouver

Joona Koppanen played the third NHL game of his career in the ranks of the Boston Bruins, when the league’s top team defeated the San Jose Sharks with 4–0 goals.

Koppanen also got his first power point when he passed the puck to the line in the second set Hampus for Lindholm. Nick Foligno directed the puck shot by the swedish puck into the goal.

Koppanen played the experienced leader Foligno as well by AJ Greer in the middle of Boston’s foursome and got 13:35 of ice time.

“I am proud of him. This was his best game. He started making plays and stayed on the puck,” Foligno told reporters on NESN video showing the Bruins’ plays.

Foligno said that after the goal he was laughed at – because Koppanen was also making a mask and trying to guide Lindholm’s shot.

“The four guys were a little angry when I scored that goal, even though they thought he hit the puck. So I was a bit sad when I went to celebrate the goal with the others. But he got the point,” which everyone was happy about.

“Everyone remembers their first point. He’s a great young guy and I enjoy playing with him.”

Koppanen, 24, has been toiling in North America in farm leagues since the 2017–18 season and has already played more than 200 AHL games.

From Finns Arizona’s defender also got to work in the night’s round Juuso Välimäki, who now has the best points of his short career in the NHL with 2+10. There are 43 matches played this season.

The Coyotes beat the Vegas Golden Knights, the top team in the West, in their home arena, whose game has been fluctuating lately. Chosen from the coyotes for the All-Star Game Clayton Keller did a hat trick.