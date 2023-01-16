Ice hockey | Jonne Virtanen ended his career and thought everything was fine – then he sought substance abuse treatment: “Alcohol doesn’t suit me”

Jonne Virtanen, who ended his SM league career, has struggled with an alcohol problem. Last summer, he applied for substance abuse treatment again.

Ice hockey rinks cultist Jonne Virtanen knew there was some kind of void ahead. Many former players had talked to him about it.

When Virtanen, who played more than 700 SM league matches in his career, ended his playing career last spring, he had the following steps ready. Or so Virtanen assumed.

“I thought I was well prepared to quit. Everyone said that something needs to be done, and I had a million different things arranged, but still the cauldron was stuck. You can’t properly prepare for that time after your career. You just have to experience it yourself,” says Virtanen.

Virtanen wanted to try what would be fun to do. Therefore, he answered all requests in the affirmative.

“I worked 16 hours a day in different jobs and did all kinds of things. I streamed on Twitch, even though I didn’t even know what streaming meant. I was doing coaching and I was busy at work. At the time of the World Cup, I was working as an expert at MTV. I was a bit everywhere, but still I was in a vacuum.”

Stretching everywhere was, in retrospect, an emotion-based act of hosting.

“I did all kinds of things because I wanted to get feelings, but I couldn’t get them anywhere.”

“ “I don’t want to live like before anymore.”

Last in April, Virtanen, 34, signed a coaching contract with HC Indians Kaarina, who play in the Finnish series.

At the beginning of the new season, Virtanen planned the team’s template for the upcoming season and called around, but there were still many months before the start of the puck season.

In the summer, old habits came to the surface.

“I didn’t feel very well after quitting.”

Virtanen’s playing career was overshadowed by alcohol problems for a long time, which he has also openly talked about in public. In the spring of 2020, Virtanen applied for amputation therapy.

After drug rehabilitation, Virtanen did not touch alcohol for a long time, until last summer there was a trip and a few excesses. Virtanen recognized the signs of danger and applied for another month of substance abuse treatment in the Turku region.

Due to substance abuse treatment, a charity match was organized in Kaarina in July, where NHL stars, among others, were seen Mikko Rantanen, Artturi Lehkonen and Kaapo Kakowas played without Virta.

“I immediately wanted to break the cycle before it goes back to what it once was. I quickly realized that this lifestyle was not for me. I don’t want to live like before. I realized that I should not experiment or play with this thing. Alcohol doesn’t suit me,” Virtanen says.

“I work with it every week. The alcohol problem is a part of me, and I’m not going to be ashamed of it. Everyone has different problems. Some just hide them better than others.”

Substance abuse treatment after Virtanen was able to properly catch up on everyday life when the ice hockey season started in the fall.

“This has taken with it. I’ve really liked coaching. I haven’t missed playing ladle, but I have missed being part of a group and doing work together. It was missing until the season started. After that, I knew what I wanted to do,” says Virtanen.

Transitioning from the professional everyday life of the SM league to the amateur league to become a yellow-beak coach was a shock treatment at first.

“During the first training sessions, I ran a pass drill, which I have run with the C-juniors. Nothing came of it. I wondered what I have really comeVirtanen laughs.

Despite the challenges at the beginning, Virtanen has thrown himself fully into coaching. You don’t dream of becoming a professional in the Suomi series, but coaching is a new passion for Virtanes.

“I have found a new passion for waking up in the morning. That’s cool.”

“I could have gone to the upper level to collect pucks, but I want to learn to coach. You don’t learn that by collecting pucks. Now I can get everything on my CV except the bus driver jobs. Oh well, there’s still a season left here. Maybe I will still get that title”, Virtanen smiles.

Jonne Virtanen and ice skating coach Tiia Hurme coached juniors at a hockey camp in Turku in early summer.

Virtanen takes coaching seriously. He is currently completing a professional coaching degree.

“I spend quite a lot of my time on coaching. The games are taken down from the video and I plan all the exercises. It’s hard for me to be with myself if I don’t do my job properly. I don’t even play Kimble at home without a competitive spirit.”

In the amateur league, one of Virtanen’s tasks is to motivate day-job players to play in the team throughout the season.

“It has brought one thing before the other. We are the SaiPa of the Suomi series – without taking anything away from SaiPa. We are a small club with no money”, sums up Virtanen.

“Sometimes I have had to go and borrow plastic skates from TPS for a player. One player’s skates were so rotten, and there was no money for new ones, so I dug out my old skates for him from the garage. I also had to borrow bats and visors. Everything is done to make it through.”

Virtanen describes the mood as genuine. Indians players play for the love of the sport.

“Hats off to the players. They pay every month for being allowed to come to Kaarina’s Lasipalats after the work day to block the hives. They have bought ideas and committed themselves to this work. Everyone wants to be worthy of the group. It won’t change anything”, whatever the series level.

The Indians, coached by Virtanen, are fifth in the Finnish series.

“Compared to that, it is really good that we train half as much as others. There is no money to train because the Ice Age is so expensive.”

Coaching In the Suomi series, you don’t bring cold cuts to the family table. The funds accumulated in the fund from the league career have helped after the playing career.

“That’s why I can now coach in the Finnish series. The best way to conquer the island is to burn the ship in the harbor and not escape. It motivates. When there is no backup plan, there are no options. That’s when you have to hit everything.”

Virtanen’s calendar is currently more jammed than during his playing years.

“My husband has joked that if I start playing again, I’ll be at home more. My family knows and notices that the pool is a passion for me. I feel so much better when I get to work on the pool.”

Virtanen’s life is smiling at the moment, far from the spotlight of Kiekkomaailma.

“I feel better than ever in my adulthood.”