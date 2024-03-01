Ice hockey | Joker's Ville Kolppanen reveals what he said to Kiekko-Poikien's Eemil Vinni after the goalkeeper fight

Jokeri's journey to second place was complicated by the loss.

1.3. 20:10 | Updated 1.3. 21:37

Jokers goalkeeper Ville Kolppanen and his official brother representing Joensuu Kiekko-Poiki Eemil Vinnin the showdown brought electricity to Kerava's Friday night hockey match in Mestis.

The experienced Kolppanen and the young and promising Vinni took off their masks after the middle of the match and attacked each other in the center circle with their bare fists.

“It was a show,” Kolppanen admitted after the game about the first goalie fight of his long career.

“In a good spirit, there was hand slapping and hugging on the field. Even after the game, we went to slap hands and hug a little.”

I invite it was Kolppanen who danced in front of his own goal.

He hit the ice with his stick, lifted his stick up and waved his flipper in Vinni's direction at the same time as Saku Forsblom and Eppu Karuvara wrestled in the Jokers' territory.

Vinni, 18, lightly hit Kolppase, 31, a couple of times, but the duel that started in 35.23 was mostly spinning and vertical wrestling.

After the fight, the goalies patted each other on the shoulders in approval and then left the ice with a 5+20 minute sentence.

Twosome also exchanged a few words with each other under pressure from the referees. What was the talk in the rink?

“Of course, it was in such a small emotional state, but we probably had something to say about it. I don't remember what was said, but I emphasize that it was in a good spirit and there was a bit of laughter,” Kolppanen answered.

“Surely there was something like that, it was said that it was a good twist.”

When Kolppanen and Vinni left for the shower, Henri Risikko took the place of the Jokers and Veeti Koppinen Between the pillars of JoKP. Jokers captain Forsblom and Karuvaara survived their wrestling with 2+2+10 minute sentences.

Jokers and JoKP met on Friday already in the fourth place this season. The Jokerit, who went into Kerava's Friday night as favorites, lost to JoKP, who played their third game in three days, 1–3.

Jokerit was defeated by Kiekko-Pojat in Helsinki, Mehtimäki baseball stadium in Joensuu and Savonlinna. In JoKP's temporary home, Outokumpu, the teams never met.

A scoreless Friday means that Imatran Ketterä is four points ahead of Jokeri in second place and Kiekko-Espoo four points behind in fourth place before the last two rounds.

Narripaita will face Kiekko-Vantaa in Tikkurila on Saturday and KeuPa HT in Kerava on Wednesday.

“Tomorrow is an important game, and yes we have to improve from tonight. The next two games will set the stage for the playoffs,” Kolppanen said.

Last punished Kiekko-Poikia with four hits in the week Oskari Kalajanniska scored the only hit of the Jokers at the beginning of the second period after a handsome dominance pattern by Alexander Forslund from cross feed.

JoKP quickly came to levels when Patrick Isiguzo pressed Kolppanen into the goal with his stick. At the same time, the puck stuck in Kolppanen's mattress spilled into the goal. The hit was approved after a long video review.

“Nowadays, it feels like situations like that always benefit the player,” said Kolppanen.

“In itself, it was a special feat that the puck was under my shield, and it was pretty hard to make it run into the goal. I even lost the club in that hand.”

Videos was also needed in the final when Kim Nieminen hit the puck that bounced off the end from the front corner behind Risiko.

The hit that barely crossed the goal line was also the winning goal of the match.

Kiekko-Poikie's golden helmet, used in the Jokerien KHL crew Kristjan Kombe sealed the final score of the match with an empty net.

Jokerit–JoKP 1–3

On the rise: The meeting between the Jokers and JoKP fell on a historic day, as both were promoted to the SM league exactly 35 years earlier, on March 1, 1989: Jokerit in Oulu against Kärppi and Kiekko-Pojat at home against Ässi.

In the invoice: The Jokers and JoKP played this season in arenas whose audience capacity decreased all the time, from the Helsinki ice rink through the Mehtimäki baseball stadium in Joensuu to the ice rinks in Savonlinna and Kerava.