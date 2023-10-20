Friday, October 20, 2023
Ice hockey | Jokerit won in Rovaniemi after two losses

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 20, 2023
in World Europe
0
Ice hockey | Jokerit won in Rovaniemi after two losses

Jokerit recovers from last week’s losses in the north. The team will also face RoK away on Saturday.

Jokers won on Friday in RoK’s away match in Mestis. The match in Rovaniemi ended 2–6.

Jokerit went to Rovaniemi looking for a win after two consecutive losses last weekend.

Niclas Tenhovuori opened the Joker’s goal taps when the first period had been played at 7:59. The Jokerit went to the first break with a 4–0 lead, when Mathias Hänninen scored the team’s fourth goal just over five minutes before the buzzer sounded.

In the second set, RoKi already got a glimmer of hope when the home team struck twice. The Joker’s Tenhovuori scored the team’s only goal in the second period in 29:28.

Jokeri’s overwhelming victory was completed in the third set Oskari Kalajanniskawhen there were only four minutes left in the match.

Friday’s match gathered 3,402 spectators at Lappi Areena.

Jokerit will face RoK in Rovaniemi also tomorrow, Saturday.

