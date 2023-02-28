Ice hockey | Jokerit will play in Kerava next season if the Mestis place becomes available

If the Jokerit gets a league place in Mestis, the place to play is Kerava. A few matches are also planned to be played in Helsinki.

Jokers the Kerava ice rink is a possible home arena next season, Jokerit informs.

The capacity of the Kerava ice rink is around 1,500 spectators.

In addition, the Jokerit would play some of their matches at the Helsinki ice hall on Nordenskiöldinkatu.

“We are grateful to the city of Kerava and its management for this opportunity. At the same time, we also want to humbly thank the other ice sports clubs in the region for their flexible attitude and well-functioning cooperation. In return, we will offer the people of Kerava great sports and entertainment events”, representing the Jokers Jarmo Koskinen says in the announcement.

“We also believe that joker supporters living in the SME region and elsewhere will find their way to Kerava, and together we can build a great comeback season for the club.”

On Tuesday, the Jokers were granted a conditional league place in Mestis.

Koskinen says that the matches to be played in Helsinki will be told in more detail later. The preliminary goal is to play 4–10 matches at the Helsinki Ice Hall.

“Already at this stage, we want to thank the Helsinki Ice Field Foundation for the opportunity we have received within the framework of a strict program calendar. In the 2024–25 season, the Jokeri’s place of play is Helsinki, and during the spring we will continue to investigate primarily the possibilities of using the Helsinki hall and, secondarily, the Helsinki ice rink,” says Koskinen.

Kerava city’s director of sports services Eeva Saarinen says the city welcomes the Jokers with joy.

“Kerava is a versatile and traditional event and sports city. We are happy that the interesting Mestis hockey will be played in the city next season, after the Jääkieksliitto granted a league place to the Jokers. I believe that the club’s home matches in Kerava will be of interest to the Joker’s wide fanbase across Finland,” commented Saarinen.

Correction at 8:08 p.m.: The director of sports services in the city of Kerava is Eeva Saarinen, not Salminen.