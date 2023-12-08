Ice hockey | Jokerit, who suffered Tyly’s defeat, attracted more interest in Lappeenranta than SaiPa

Imatra Ketterä’s home match against Jokeri was watched by 4200 spectators.

Helsinki On Friday, the Jokerit returned to Lappeenranta with sad signs after a break of almost a decade, when Imatran Ketterä, who moved their home game to Kisapuisto, seeded the Jokerit with a crushing score of 5-0.

The loss was the second in a row for the Jokers in the hockey Mestis. The streak of away losses already stretched to four. The Jokerit have won four of their ten away matches this season and lost six.

The losses, on the other hand, were the biggest of the season. Mesti’s top teams have defeated the Jokers in two consecutive matches with a total of 10–2.

Series champion Ketterä took the match a good 30 kilometers away from his hometown due to the exceptionally high interest aroused by the Jokers. The match was watched by 4,200 spectators at Kisapuisto.

SaiPa, which is leading the league, has managed to attract at best 3,505 spectators to its home matches this season.

I’m agile as a power player, he wears a golden helmet on Friday Miku Ronkainen (1+2) who passed both Jesse Sweden (2+0) hits and Sivalsi scored a 4–0 hit himself with superior strength Jimi Rönkkönen from plaice feed.

This was enough To Ville Kolppanenwho made room for the Jokers’ goal For Henri Risiko.

In addition to Sweden’s two tied five goals, Ketterä scored two handsome overpowering hits. The first of them was born Akseli Mäkinen off the stage in the closing seconds of the opening set.

Rönkkönen hit the final readings into the empty Jokerit goal.

Jokerit will play its next match on Saturday next week as a guest of Forssa Palloseura.

The news is updated.