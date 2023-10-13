Ice hockey | Jokerit, who lost the top game, also created a boom in Iisalmi: “We sold out the cottage”

There were 1,427 spectators in Kankaa montu, which was packed to the brim.

Iisalmi

For domestic Helsinki Jokerit, who returned to the puck map in the fall, started their first away tour of their Mestis era with a losing streak in Iisalmi.

League leader Iisalmi’s Peli-Karhut beat Jokerit 4-1 in a packed Kankaa stadium. The sold-out match was watched by 1,427 spectators.

“The arrival of the jokers has cheered up the whole of Mest”, CEO of IPK Jarmo Ylisipola said with satisfaction.

“They are in Iisalmi for the first time and we have had a good start to the series. We sold out the cottage.”

The demand for tickets was exceptionally high compared to the supply. According to Ylisipola, IPK would have sold 2,500–3,000 tickets in a bigger hall and better setting.

“It [yleisömäärä] would have doubled. Yes, that interest is so strong.”

Jokers the only hit came in 32:00, when Jere Vertanen found Emil Oksanen from the corner of the goal and he shot past the puck Paavo Kohonen.

IPK’s power man was Valtteri Koskelawho scored the 1–0 goal himself and started with his brilliant pass by Alex Berardinelli 2–0 hit. Henri Risikko couldn’t do anything about the setbacks.

“Weak performance from us, especially the first set. Yes, we were slow and poorly responsive and tired as well. I can’t say why that is,” the head coach Tero Määtt said.

Risikko had to surrender three times on Friday. IPK scored its fourth hit in an empty net.

“Yes, we fell far short of the level at which we played two good games last weekend. I wonder where the reason is,” Määttä summed up.

Jokers the evening darkened Jesse Liuksialan out at the beginning of the second period. Liuksiala Taklaus hit Aleksi Soijärven to the head at the corner of the IPK goal. Soijärvi did not return to the game.

“A lot of ice breaks were taken today. We can’t take that many of them,” the Jokeri striker, who played in his old home hall Erkka Seppälä said.

Seppälä also regretted the performance of Jokeri’s opening set.

“There was a lot of talk about starting this well and knowing what the challenge is here, but somehow we missed the first set and 2-0 to the guy. You can’t be satisfied with that.”

Jokeri’s guest tour continues on Saturday in Kajaani as Hoki’s guest.

“It’s great in Lätka that there is another opportunity the next day. Yes, we have a place for the screen tomorrow. This game won’t be enough,” Seppälä said.