Ice hockey | Jokerit was a rude guest in Hakametsä

Teemu Henritius and Otto Karvinen had a three-point night as the Jokerit claimed full points from Tampere.

Tampere

Jokers claimed the full point pot from Tampere in Wednesday's Mestis round. The Helsinki team beat Koovee with 6–2 goals.

In the match played in the middle of the week, the Joker's supporters were fewer than in the Friday game in Tampere at the beginning of November. At the time of the Helsinki goals, the crowd could still clearly hear how the away team's supporters were rejoicing at the goal.

The match played in the Hakametsä ice hall gathered an audience of 2,281 people, i.e. slightly more than half of the number of spectators of the Jokers' first visit.

Jokers led after the opening set 1–0 Oskari Kalajanniskan on the finish line. Kalajanniska was able to strike with the advantage of the goal. What struck us was that Kooveen Ville Järvinen painfully blocked a shot a moment earlier.

Järvinen leaned on his knees for a long time and was not at full strength to prevent Kalajanniska's rise and shot.

In the second set, Jokerit increased its lead to two goals, when Erkka Seppälä was able to steer the puck close to the goal.

To Kooveen Tomi Purmolan after narrowing defender Santeri Haakana led the Jokers to a two-goal lead again.

Haakana got the puck at the blue line Teemu Henritius after the opening win, went around the wing to the center and shot the puck into the goal.

The third at the beginning of the set, Koovee first solved the understrength of two players, but after reaching the full number of Jokers Emil Kuusla shot the puck along the ice to the goal.

Kooveen Purmola scored his second goal of the evening and reduced the score to 2–4 in 45:14. A moment later, Kuusla and Henritius played the spot Niklas Tenhovuoriwho was able to complete the cross pass for the fifth goal of the Jokers.

Jokeri scored the sixth goal Otto Karvinen. He and Henritius were the Jokeri's power point leaders, both of them recorded three power points.

The Joker's week continues with two matches played in the capital region. On Friday, Nordenskiöldinkatu will face Imatran's Ketterä. On Saturday Jokerit will play away against Kiekko-Espoo.