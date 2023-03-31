Ice hockey | Jokerit submitted the final Mestis application – the share issue was oversubscribed

Jokeri fans can become owners of the club with b-shares later in the spring.

Helsinki Jokerit said on Friday that he submitted his final application for a place in the league to the license committee of ice hockey Mestis.

According to the release, Jokerit’s background company Jokerit Helsinki Oy carried out the ownership arrangements and capitalization required by the Jääkieksoliitto within the deadline, and the company’s share issue was oversubscribed.

The decision on the Jokers’ Mestis place will now be decided by the Ice Hockey Federation’s license committee, and the actual Mestis licenses will be issued during the spring.

“In its meeting held in February, the federal government of the Ice Hockey Federation granted the Jokers a conditional league place in Mesti. We are confident that the ownership arrangements implemented now and other measures taken will ensure our place to play next season. The share offering was an excellent success, and the interest around the club is strong”, chairman of the board of Jokerit Helsinki Oy Mikko Saarni said in the release.

Jokers Helsinki Oy’s ownership base received a significant increase with the share issue, after a career in the financial sector Antti Mantila joined the ownership group.

The chairman of the company’s board is Mikko Saarni and the members are Antti Mantila, Markus Selin, Ossi Väänänen and Markus Nykänen, who is also the company’s lawyer. Jokers’ other personnel selections will be announced later once they are confirmed.

Joker fans can join as owners of the club with b shares later in the spring.

“Preparations for the share issue aimed at fans have already been done quite far, and the issue will be carried out during the spring. In the future, the fans will also propose one member to the board of Jokers every two years. We believe that it is an excellent way to keep the fans closely involved in the construction of the new joker story”, comments Saarni.

Jokerit continues to build next season’s team and the activities around it based on the plans made earlier.

The Ice Hockey Federation and the license committee will make decisions about the teams participating in Mestis later in the spring.