Saturday, December 16, 2023
Ice hockey | Jokerit scored 12 goals in Forssa – a frank comment from the opponent on MTV

December 16, 2023
Joker's Oskari Kalajanniska scored three goals and topped Mesti's underpowered goal statistics.

Joker's Oskari Kalajanniska scored three goals and topped Mesti's underpowered goal statistics.

Jokers played his most effective night of his Mestis season, when Forssan Palloseura, which is last in the series, was completely at the feet of its visitor. Jokerit put the boring numbers 12–2 on the board.

Jokerit scored the first goal of the evening after just one minute, when Alexander Forslund succeeded. After the opening set, the lead was already five goals, when Jokerit finished effectively from their positions and kept FPS out of positions.

In another in the set Jokerit scored four more goals and led 9–0. FPS who arrived for MTV Katsomo's halftime interview Viljami Jokirinne summed up that his team's performances were “absolutely terrible” in front of a large audience.

Kympin Jokerit filled up in 42:25 Niclas Tenhovuoren with guidance.

FPS's opening goal of the evening came right after Tenhovuori's goal Jiri Pärssisen from the racket. The goalkeeper of the Jokers Ville Kolppanen the draw therefore remained a dream.

At the end of the match, the Jokerit got to play a five-minute superiority, while the FPS Michal Kvasnica pushed Tenhovuorti, who was trying to score, from the back, who crashed dangerously into the goal cage. After the situation, Tenhovuori went to the locker room to be patched up.

As a power man agitated Oskari Kalajanniskaa (3+1) can be said to be a special man for special situations. Kalajanniska topped the Mestis statistics in the match, as the 2–0 hit was his third underpowered hit of the season.

Before Saturday, the levels in the two underpowered goals scored were FPS's Justus Ojala and IPK Sakke Vallius. Neither goal column increased on Saturday, when Vallius's IPK did not play and Ojala was hitless.

Later in the evening, Kalajanniska scored two more overtime goals. The winger has four of them this season. In total, Kalajanniska has scored 13 hits.

Jokerit will play one more match before Christmas, when the team will face Kiekko-Vantaa in an away game.

