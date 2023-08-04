Ice hockey | Jokerit is back in the rink, the game against Aces is underway – HS follows the matches of the Lace tournament

Jokerit played its last match in the KHL in January 2022.

Helsinki Jokerit returns to the rink after a break of more than a year and a half on Friday at 12:30 p.m. Jokerit participates in the Lace Tournament that traditionally opens the puck season in Rauma, and after half a day Pori Ässät will face off.

During the day, Jokerit, who will play in Mestis next season, will also face Luko at 15:00. The results of these two matches will decide the continuation program. HS follows the matches of the Jokers in the tracking below this story.

The playing time in the lace tournament is 2×15 minutes.

The Jokerit played its last competitive match before the Beijing Olympics on January 11, 2022, when the team was still in the KHL. The matches after that were cancelled. On February 25, the Jokerit announced that they would not participate in the KHL playoffs, and later in the spring the club announced that they would withdraw from the Eastern League. The reason was Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

After withdrawing from the KHL, a new arrival has been built in the Jokers, whose milestones include the first games.