Ice hockey | Jokerit got visibility on free channels – some of the benches in Kerava's ice rink were emptied

At Kerava, a few rarer names were added to the Jokeri's goal statistics.

Jokers beat Hermes on Tuesday at home 5–4 after extra time. Even after the victory, Jokerit remained in Mesti's fourth place.

The stakes of the match were high in terms of Mestis' series standings, as Hermes was five points away from the Jokers before Tuesday. With the victory that came after the regular game time, the Jokerit broke the gap to six points.

1,111 spectators had found their way to Kerava's ice hall, with a capacity of 1,240. Most of the Jokers' home games in Kerava this season, the hall has been full.

The fact that the match was televised on the free-to-air channel MTV Sub, where individual Mestis matches have been broadcast this season, may have affected the audience.

Jokers started the match effectively by taking the lead after only two minutes of play. The striker scored the goal Otto Karvinenfor whom the hit was the second in 20 games of the season.

However, Hermes soon caught up and over. At the break, the guests led 2–1.

The Jokerit played carelessly in the opening set, but in the second set, a sharper group of clowns stepped onto the ice. When eight minutes had been played in the second period, the home team had already turned the game into a 3–2 lead.

First Leevi Lemberg leveled the Jokers. For Lemberg, who wore a gold helmet from the beginning of the season, the power point was the first this calendar year.

A minute and a half later Valtteri Jeskanen led the home team with his first goal of the season. The number one player in the Jokeri's playing time statistics had collected seven assist points before Tuesday.

Onni Lindin steering stretched the lead to two goals, until Hermes narrowed it down moments later. The goal was Lind's third of the season.

In the final Hermes immediately started a hot pursuit. The home crowd fell silent at the ten minute mark when Topias Liljamon the blue line shot landed behind Risiko's back.

The actual game time ended with a score of 4–4, although Hermes got two more opportunities to dominate in the third period. In overtime Hannes Häkkilä sealed the victory for the home team with his accurate wrist shot.

The goal was Häkkilä's first in his Mestis career. After the hits of Karvinen, Lindi and Jeskanen, he crowned the night of Jokers, where the key roles were played by somewhat rarer names.

Valtteri Jeskanen scored his first goal of the season on Tuesday. Stock photo.