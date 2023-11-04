Ice hockey | Jokerit fell in the dark minute of the second round – “Now we have to get going”

The pain of the Jokers continues.

Kokkola

The Jokers of Helsinki the painful away game continued when the Helsinki team bowed to Kokkola’s Hermes in the away bowl. The score was 5–2 for Central Ostrobothnia.

The jokers’ downfall came pitch black a minute into the second period. Hermes scored three goals in less than a minute, with which it rose from a 1–2 deficit to a 4–2 lead.

The character of the jester shirts, finished with two goals in the opening set Leevi Lemberg was disappointed with the outcome of the match and the performance of his own.

“It doesn’t really warm one’s own successes. Now we have to get our own game right. That’s what we have to start with now. There have been too many losses now,” said an upset Lemberg.

The striker had several good chances to score a hat-trick and bring more power to the Jokers, but this time it was a dream.

“Of course, it’s a shame that I didn’t manage to do the hat trick. You never know how much power a goal brings to a team. It could have turned the game. In the third period, when Veskari was lying on the ice, I think he saved from an empty goal with his stick.”

According to Lemberg, the Jokeri’s problem is that the team has not managed to play a steady 60 minutes recently.

“The first set can be really good, and we can be better than the opponent, but the next set can be the worst of the season. Then we are the pursuers,” said Lemberg.

This is exactly what happened against Hermes. Jokerit was the better team in the opening set and went into the break with a 2–1 lead. However, a dark moment in the second period was the deciding factor.

“I don’t know if it’s a good feeling or what, but you have to come up with something for it. Otherwise, it’s pretty rough.”

Jokers playing away has been painful in previous games. Jokerit has won only one of its six previous away matches. According to Lemberg, playing away is no different from playing at home.

“It’s the same black disc everywhere. At the moment, it’s difficult for the team, and when that pain is transferred from one match to another, it really doesn’t matter where you play.”

At the beginning of the match, it was noticed that the Jokerit is the team that Mestis wants to win this season. Jokerit plays the whole season with a target on his back.

“Helsingin Jokerit is a big brand, and everyone wants to beat us. Every match is almost sold out, so it gives a huge boost to the home team. We have to be at our best in every game if we want to get a single point”, concluded Lemberg.

The Jokerit drew 3455 spectators to the Kokkola ice rink.

Last during the season in Hermes, the captain wore the letter C on his chest Henry Limma considers Jokers a great gift for Mestis.

“There’s no need to say anything here. Just looking around. After all, the Jokerit is a refreshing injection for Mestis,” Limma said and flashed around.

The former Hermes skipper regretted that he didn’t get to face the Jokeris at Finland’s second highest league level.

“Yes, it’s certainly sad. I’ve always found the Jokers such an interesting team. Would there have been anything better than giving the Jokers a hard time in Helsinki?”, he asked with a smile.

Kokkola’s ice rink was packed full of enthusiastic hockey people and was buzzing well before the opening puck was dropped. Just before the start of the match, the fans measured each other in cheering. The people of Kokkola won this match against a few dozen narrri supporters.

The audience for the match was announced as 3455. The ice hall’s audience record was set in the early 2010s, when Kokkola’s Tigers played their volleyball finals in the ice hall.

During the game, the Home crowd reacted very strongly to every tackle received by the visiting player in the white shirt.

The match started with the 70th anniversary celebrations of the home team Hermes. The organization raised a Hermes breeder who also played a long career in the League Teemu Aalton game number 8 on the roof of the Kokkola ice rink.

ON THE RISE: Olavi Vauhkonen is a really great addition to the Joker team. A large and experienced gambler brings calmness and certainty to a team that is currently in trouble. Vauhkonen is a big player for the people of Helsinki during the season.

ON THE INVOICE: Joker’s weak moment in the second round. The goals shone in the eyes of the Hermes players, and the home team deserved every hit. While Hermes was willing and determined, Jokerit played official.