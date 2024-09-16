Monday, September 16, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | Jokerit denies the connection between the loss and quick recruitment – Risto Dufva tells new information about Saturday’s events

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 16, 2024
in World Europe
0
Ice hockey | Jokerit denies the connection between the loss and quick recruitment – Risto Dufva tells new information about Saturday’s events
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The experienced Dufva already had time to announce that he would end his coaching career, but in Jokeri he is fascinated by raising the club by playing in the League.

Risto Dufva it wasn’t long before he agreed to become the head coach of the Helsinki Jokers in the ice hockey club Mestis.

Chairman of the Jokers Mikko Saarni asked Dufva about the task on Saturday night. Already on Monday morning, the Mikkeli resident was training with the players at the Herttoniemi ice rink in Eastern Helsinki.

#Ice #hockey #Jokerit #denies #connection #loss #quick #recruitment #Risto #Dufva #tells #information #Saturdays #events

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Andrea Giambruno plays the “pleaser”, Pietro Sermonti imitates him: “He reminds me of Stanis La Rochelle from Boris” | VIDEO

Andrea Giambruno plays the "pleaser", Pietro Sermonti imitates him: "He reminds me of Stanis La Rochelle from Boris" | VIDEO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]