Ice hockey | Jokerit continued its winning streak – the fans took over the guest hall in Turku

Jokerit has only lost one match in Mestis this season.

Jokers continued his convincing performance in Mestis by beating Tuto in an away match in Turku. The fight ended with a 1–5 victory for the visitors.

The Jokerit stretched its winning streak to five matches already. Narrit has lost only one match this season – in the first appearance of the season at the Kerava Ice Hall to KooVee.

Jokerit came second in the league table, when Kiekko-Espoo lost to IPK in Iisalmi, who at the same time rose to the top of the league.

There were plenty of Joker fans in Turku, who made a lot of noise throughout the match. In addition to cheering on their own team, the away team’s fan corner showed shouts to the referees, among others.

The match’s host city, Turku, also got its share of the screaming storm, which was greeted diligently by the visiting fans. The people of Turku heard, among other things, support songs in which they sang that the Jokers were “the subjugators of all country clubs”.

Tuto’s Fanikatsomo, which has few readers, was helpless in second place as the Joker’s fans made noise.

Self the beginning of the match was worrying for the Jokers. After a good eight minutes of play Niclas Tenhovuori received a match penalty for spearing.

However, Tuto did not manage to create very dangerous positions with their own five-minute superiority, and the away team overcame the understrength.

The Jokerit went to the first break with a 0–1 lead, when Jesse Liuksila scored his first goal of the season just under four minutes before the buzzer sounded.

In another in the batch, Jokerit went to waste. At eight minutes the score was already 0-3. First Erkka Seppälä stretched his scoring streak to two games, then the team’s leading scorer Leevi Lemberg hit

Tuto got a small glimmer of hope when the home team hit the Joker’s goalkeeper Henri Risiko as a result of a wafer handling error. Narripaitat made it 1-4 just five minutes later Jere Vertanen by hitting

In the third set, Tuto’s dreams of scoring were slim, and the Jokers’ victory was finally sealed by Liuksiala’s second hit of the night. In the end, the readings went to Helsinki with a superb performance.