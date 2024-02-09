Ice hockey | Jokerit continued his hot streak and got revenge

Jokerit claimed the full point pot from Kokkola.

Kokkola

Jokers the strong away streak continued in Kokkola, when the Helsinki team scored a 3–6 victory over Hermes. Narrilauma took their fifth away win in a row. The victory was the team's ninth in the previous ten matches.

The victory was especially tasty for the people of Helsinki, because in the match a week ago, Hermes claimed full points from Helsinki.

The visitors got a welcome confirmation for the match when the goalkeeper Ville Kolppanen returned to the mouth of the goal. Molari was on the sidelines from the previous match due to studies. Also recovered from injury to playing condition Valtteri Jeskanen returned to the lineup.

The final set started with the visiting team in the lead, and the last 20 minutes was a clinical performance from the Jokers. It did not give control to Hermes, but actively attacked, which made it impossible for the Kokkola people to get their kiria started properly. Leevi Lembergin the 3–5 goal scored into the void sealed the victory of the match for the guests.

The match the opening set started with a bang, when the home crowd broke into joy already at 00:35. A defender who also played in the SM league Jerkko Rämö shot the puck from the line into the player mass, and the puck found its way into the Jokers' goal.

Hermes gained power from the hit and were clearly the more dominant team in the opening half of the first 20 minutes. The Jokerit got their first longer attack in the middle of the set, after which the control passed to the visitors.

Jokers' strong play was rewarded at the very end of the set with superiority. Funny shirts Niclas Tenhovuori rose from the line towards the goal and fired a precise wrist shot into the back corner of the Hermes goal.

The second period of the match started just as fast as the first: Hermes scored right at the beginning of the period, in the second minute of the game.

The home team had an excellent chance to take a two-goal lead a few minutes later, but the Hermes gambler missed the empty net.

When you don't do it yourself, a friend will. The old proverb proved its power once again, and the Jokerit equalized only a few minutes after the Kokkola team's top spot. Hannes Häkkilän a handsome move sunk into the top corner of Herrmense's goal.

A few minutes from the previous and Saku Forsblom shouted the ten fans of the away team and took the Helsinki team into the lead for the first time in the match.

Struggle The last meeting of the regular season between the Oil Jokers and Hermes this season. The wins were equal 2–2, but Hermes took the points 7–5.