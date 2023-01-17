Ice hockey | Jokerit confirmed that they submitted an application for the Mestis position

The application for a league place went to the Ice Hockey League on Tuesday.

Domestic The Helsinki Jokerit, who are returning to ice hockey in the adult leagues, submitted their application for their place in the next season’s league on Tuesday. The goal is a place in Finland’s second tier of the league, i.e. Mesti’s 2023–24 season.

“We have submitted an application for a league place to the Ice Hockey League today,” Vetävä, the Joker’s comeback project Jarmo Koskinen told STT on Tuesday.

The application will be on the agenda of next week’s meeting of the Swedish Ice Hockey Federation’s board. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 24.

The association’s competition manager Pirkka Antila confirmed the deadline, but could not say more about Joker’s application.

The club had to submit a plan with the application, which would explain, among other things, the venue. Since 1997, Joker’s home arena has been the Helsinki Areena in Ilmala, Helsinki, whose operations have been frozen due to the war of aggression that Russia started in Ukraine last February.

The two largest owners of Helsinki Halli Oy are Roman Rotenberg and Gennady Timchenko, who belong to the close circle of Russian President Vladimir Putin with his aggressive war machines. Rotenberg and Timchenko, and thus also Helsinki Arena, are burdened by the economic sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries due to the war of aggression.

Jokers moved from the domestic SM league to the Russian-led KHL league from the 2013–14 season. At the end of last February, the Jokerit withdrew from the KHL due to the war of aggression started by Russia in Ukraine.

One of the most interesting choices in the action plan of the League’s favorite Jokers for Finland’s top league ladder is where in the capital region it decides to play its home games.

Koskinen, who had a long playing career in the 1980s as a defender in the Jokers, did not reveal the Helsinki club’s plans and the schedule of the return application in more detail on Tuesday.

“The process is underway. We have an action plan, but we won’t open it up further at this stage. Hopefully, we will have something to inform about it in the future,” Koskinen said.

Jokerit has won the Finnish ice hockey championship six times since 1973. It last played in the 1988–89 season in the second highest league ladder in Finland, at that time in the 1st division.

Among the capital region’s league teams of the past years, Kiekko-Espoo leads the second tier of the league, Mest, by far, ahead of Ketterä from Imatra.