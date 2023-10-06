Friday, October 6, 2023
Ice hockey | Jokerit broke another record in a special match – “This is what we came for”

October 6, 2023
Ice hockey | Jokerit broke another record in a special match – "This is what we came for"

Mesti’s attendance record was broken in the Jokeri’s home match on Friday.

in the ice rink in Helsinki on Friday, Mesti’s new audience record was set when Jokerit hosted Kiekko-Vantaa. 8,200 supporters had packed into the sold-out hall.

The tickets had already been sold out in advance on Friday, and it was no longer possible to buy admission at the door. Although there was no point in queuing for the ticket booth, the space in the hall yard was limited only about 15 minutes before the start of the match.

The yard of the Helsinki ice hall was full of people before the Jokeri and Kiekko-Vantaa met. Picture: Saara Mansikkamäki / HS

Hall they were sipping drinks in the corridors before the match Johan Spåre and Teemu Hopia. Even though Spåre was wearing a Jokers shirt, he didn’t really identify as a Jokers supporter.

“Kiekko-Vantaa is also close to our hearts. We went to see a lot of the team’s games when Jokerit was in the KHL. I put this shirt on a bit according to the mood,” says Spåre.

Hopia, on the other hand, says that he is a supporter of HIFK. According to the duo, they were already aiming for this particular match before the season. The reason was that they could be part of the audience record, and the fact that Kiekko-Vantaa was important to them as well.

“We expected a record to be set in this game. That’s what we came here for,” says Spåre.

Mesti’s previous was done in the first match of the season between Kiekko-Espoo and Jokerien, where 6,982 spectators were present. Spåre and Hopia say that for them the local struggle in the capital region between Jokeri and Kiekko-Vantaa is even more significant than against Kiekko-Espoo.

In the match itself, emotions got heated from time to time already in the opening set. Picture: Saara Mansikkamäki / HS

Jokerit has filled halls all over Finland since their return. Spåre and Hopia believe that the hype around the Jokers is not just momentary.

“Even at the end of the season, Joker’s games are still full. At least I hope so,” commented Spåre.

Record breaking the significance of the evening was increased by the ceremony before the match, where the deceased musician was honored Pave from Maijawho was also known as a supporter of the Jokers.

The home crowd gave Pave Maijase a standing ovation. Picture: Saara Mansikkamäki / HS

Maijanen’s son Vihtori Maijanen sent a video greeting from the hall’s media cube screen to the spectators, who showed their respect by standing.

“Pave meant a lot to the Jokers. It’s great that such an event was organized”, Vihtori told the audience.

In cooperation with the Brain Foundation, Jokerit wanted to raise awareness of the ALS disease that Maijanen suffered from. In connection with the match, money was also collected for ALS research, and part of the revenue from the admission tickets will be donated to the same cause.

The Jokerit wilded the home crowd by taking the lead in the match in the first period. Picture: Saara Mansikkamäki / HS

