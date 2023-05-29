Ice hockey | Jokerit assembles a tough Mestis team, four new players joined the team

The new Jokerit holds its first press conference. on Thursday.

Swarming Jokers are around.

The club that got a place in the league from Mesti will step in front of the media on Thursday, when the new Jokerit holds its first press conference.

In the invitation forwarded to the media, it is stated that Jokerit plans to talk about, among other things, “the new organizational model, the club’s long-term plans and the share issue aimed at supporters”.

In addition, Jokerit informs about player and coach matters.

It is already known that the Mestis team will be piloted next season Tero Määttwho previously worked as the head coach of the club’s U20 team.

The club’s headquarters is the Kerava Ice Hall, where the Jokerit will play most of its home games next season. Jokerit plays some of the home matches at the Helsinki ice hall.

On the player front Jokerit has been swinging with a big wound. It puts together a sharp bunch for the Mestis level.

According to IS information, a defender will be transferred to the Jokers Jere Vertanen and attackers Emil Oksanen, Erkka Seppälä and Jesse Liuksila.

Jesse Liuksiala (back left) moves from Kettera to Jokers.

IS has already made news beforethat the narrie’s new player acquisitions are the goalkeeper Severi Auvinendefender Saku Forsblom and attackers Leevi Lemberg, Alexander Forslund and Vainö Sirki.

In addition, at least a defender from the Jokerien U20 team will join the Mestis group Santeri Haakana and the attacker Emil Kuusla.

Jokerit has said that they will build the team’s body around their own Juniors.

From the new ones among the players, Vertanen is a tough name on the Mestis ice. In the season that ended, the defender forged wild power points of 17+32=49 in 51 matches.

Vertanen, 24, who was cool in the back lines of Imatra Ketterä, was the silver team’s best scorer. In the 2021–22 season, he played two SM league matches in Kärpi.

Liuksiala, 23, who is also moving from Ketterä to the Jokers, scored 30 (12+18) points in 43 games this season. Liuksiala has played one league match in SaiPa’s shirt.

Striker Oksanen collected 49 points (28+21) in 48 games in Kiekko-Vantaa this season. With the upper hand, Oksanen was Mesti’s number one shooter after shooting 13 goals.

The 24-year-old Oksanen played a total of 58 league matches in SaiPa in 2018–20 with an output of 10+7=17.

Seppälä, 24, is a student of HPK, who has played a total of 70 league matches in the knight’s shirt. He celebrated the Finnish championship in the spring of 2019.

In the season that ended, he represented HPK in 30 matches and scored 1+1. On the Mesti side in Kiekko-Vantaa, Seppälä’s catch was 25 (4+21) points in 23 matches.