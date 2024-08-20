Ice hockey | Jokerit acquired an experienced league striker

Hockey|A famous league striker grabbed the Jokers’ wounds.

The Helsinki Jokers strengthens the attacker Ville Vainikainen. Jokerit announced the attacker’s one-year contract on Tuesday.

Vainikainen, 30, played last season in the league in SaiPa, where he also served as captain. In the second season, Vainikainen was the captain of SaiPa.

In his league career, Vainikainen has played 403 regular season games, where he has scored 35+32=67. In addition to SaiPa, he has played one season in KooKoo.

Jokers in the bulletin Vainikai is described as an all-round player who plays as a strong skater and a physical attacker.

“There is a huge boom in Jokers, and I want to be part of this journey. We are moving towards the promotion of the Jokers in the league, that is the main goal”, Vainikainen summed up in the press release.

Ville Vainikainen.

Vainikainen joined the Jokers on Tuesday and was immediately involved in training.

“Ville is an experienced professional who brings fighting strength and leadership to our team. It’s great that such a player wanted to come to us himself and we got him to join the team”, comments the Sports Director of the Jokers Olli-Pekka Yrjänheikki in the bulletin.

The contract has an option for an additional year.

Jokers is piling up a wild bunch for Mesti. On Monday Jokerit told Valtteri Filppula of the contract.

Mesti’s Regular Series starts on September 12. Jokerit opens the season on September 14.