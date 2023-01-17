Ice hockey | Jokeri’s place in the series is on the line in Mestis – the club boss hints at the cancellation of the qualifiers

Jokerit is looking for a place in the series from Mestis, from which one team should drop out at the end of the season.

Mestis bosses have a contradictory attitude to the idea that the Jokerit would play for Mest next season.

Jokerit has said that they will submit an application for a series spot on Tuesday, after which the process will now move forward.

If the Jokerit got a league place and later a Mestis license, the jester jerseys would slip into Finland’s highest league level through the back door.

In the Mestis clubs, this is not only seen as a good thing, because based on the current league system, the two worst Finnish teams in the Mestis regular season will have to be eliminated from the league place with the top two teams in the Finnish league in the spring.

Out of this four-team qualifying mill, only one has a place in Mestis next season, so Mestis’ idea has been to drop the number of teams in the series from 13 to 12 Finnish teams.

“It’s not fair if the Jokerit comes in through the back door and some of the current Mestis clubs have to suffer financially and fight relegation”, Kajaanin Hockey chairman Pasi Halonen line.

“It would be a killer decision for the teams that get into the qualifiers, and especially for the one team that is relegated.”

Halonen suggests that if the Jokers are accepted as Mestis, no Mestis club should be relegated at the end of the season.

“That should definitely be done. It would be unheard of and would take away the base of series activity if the Jokerit came and the other club dropped out.”

If Halonen’s proposal were to come true and the qualifiers were canceled, it would be a wet rag for the best teams in the Finland series, aspiring to become Mestizo.

“Would the winner of the Suomi series also be offered the opportunity to try Mestis hockey, so that the process would be as fair as possible? If the qualifiers were cancelled, it would be a severe blow to the teams of the Finnish series. So would the number of teams be increased by two? These things have to be carefully reviewed,” Halonen reflects.

Halonen course says the joker coin has two sides. He believes that Jokerit would increase the interest of Mestis and is therefore opposed to the Mestis project of clown shirts.

The operational manager of Forssa Palloseura agrees Juha-Matti Vuorela.

“Yes, the Jokers would add value to the series, but it would be a bit funny if our own were thrown away and new ones were brought in through the back door. This issue came to the surface already last summer with the Zemgale case,” says Vuorela.

Latvian HK Zemgale participates in Mestis this season.

“What kind of signal would it give to fans and partners about Finnish hockey if some people can do what they want? However, there has been talk for a long time in favor of open competition and the opening of series.”

Halonen also reminds that, for example, SaPKo, which went bankrupt, would have had to clear new ones from the lower leagues.

“This is a really contradictory thing.”

Halonen also requires that the background patterns of the Jokers be clarified.

“These rumors that there would be more venues and so on sound a bit strange to me. If they had the hall and other things in order, it would certainly be easier to make the application.”