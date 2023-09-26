Ice hockey | Jokerie’s own upbringing already anticipates the meeting with HIFK – told about his extraordinary feelings

The Joker’s hero in the return to the Helsinki ice hall was Leevi Lemberg, who scored three power points.

Jokers got their first home win of the season in Mestis on Friday, when Imatran Ketterä fell with a score of 4–2. The match was the first for the Jokers in 26 years at the Helsinki Ice Hall.

In the first two matches of the season, the early moments have been difficult for the Jokers. Now, in front of 6,500 home fans, the start went well when Leevi Lemberg gave the Jokers the lead after only 50 seconds of play.

After the previous match, the Jokere players had a long meeting with each other. According to Lemberg, who made a power 2+1 against Ketterä, the meeting went over just the beginnings of the matches.

“We discussed that the beginnings of the matches have not been what we would have hoped for. Now then we were able to change it to this match. I hope we can continue in the same way and even improve.”

The assist for the opening goal was given by the returner in the jester shirt Teemu Henritius.

“I started to enjoy the match with a positive attitude. There was a small bounce, luckily the puck came back to me and I was able to move it to an empty space. We immediately got a goal and got the fans involved in the match”, Henritius was happy.

of HIFK in the first home game of the league season, the ice was in poor condition. In Lemberg’s opinion, the ice in the Jokeri and Ketterä match was not bad, but there was room for improvement.

“I may have been on better ice, but the ice is what it is. It’s the same for the opponent and for us, it was really good ice”, says Lemberg.

According to Henritius, the ice has “always been a bit heavy” at Nordis. Today, in his opinion, playing was also exceptionally taxing.

“I felt like I was sweating quite a lot and I had to drink liquid all the time. I don’t know if it was because there were a lot of people here today or because this was my first match in a long time,” Henritius says with a smile.

Jokers played ironically in a hall where HIFK’s colors were displayed everywhere. According to Lemberg, playing in HIFK’s home hall did not feel strange.

“Today this was our home hall,” Lemberg acknowledged.

Jokerit celebrated the goal four times on Tuesday.

According to his own words, Henritius, who was brought up by the Jokers, got HIFK out of his mind, even though the enemy club’s logos decorated the dressing room corridors.

“I don’t know if you have to think about such things when you focus on the game. Of course, all Joker fans are waiting for the day when we face HIFK here, hopefully in the league,” Henritius predicts.

“When we need a win, it’s nice to walk past this booth.”